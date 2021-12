The Indianapolis Colts have been a pleasant surprise this season. At 6-5, they’re coming off of an absolute walloping of the Buffalo Bills on the legs of Jonathan Taylor. Taylor had 32 carries for 185 yards and four touchdowns, setting career highs in touchdowns and carries. The Colts are trying to gain ground on the Titans in the AFC South, and with the Titans sitting an 8-3 coming off of a head-scratching loss to the Texans, the hill doesn’t feel so insurmountable.

