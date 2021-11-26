ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Close Update: US Stocks, Treasury Yields Sink With Crude Oil as Concern Mounts Over New COVID-19 Strain

By InvestorsObserver
investorsobserver.com
 4 days ago

US stocks plummeted with crude oil and government bond yields Friday amid concern a new COVID-19 variant may prove more infectious, prompting investors to reassess the path of the global economic recovery. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 2.5% to 34,899.34, with S&P 500 sinking 2.3% to 4,594.62 and...

CNN

How the markets are reacting on the news of the latest coronavirus variant

US stocks plummeted Tuesday as renewed concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid-19 weighed on sentiment. Comments from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell didn't help. Powell told Congress that the Fed no longer thought inflation was "transitory" and he hinted that the Fed could accelerate its plans to cut back on, or taper, bond purchases.
Sajid Javid
Forbes

What Lies Ahead For Carnival Stock As Concerning New Covid Strain Emerges

Cruiseline stocks saw a big sell-off on Friday, as the World Health Organization designated a new strain of the novel coronavirus that was first identified in southern Africa as “a variant of concern.” Carnival stock (NYSE: CCL), the largest cruise line operator in the U.S., dropped almost 11% in Friday’s trading. Although it’s still early to tell if the strain is likely to cause another surge in Covid cases worldwide, hurting the cruising industry which is only slowly getting back to normal after remaining shut for over a year, investors in the cruise line space will need to be cautious. The new virus variant, dubbed Omicron, has many more mutations and is apparently more transmissible, and is also believed to pose a higher risk of reinfection versus the Delta variant of the virus, which is currently the dominant strain worldwide. It’s also not yet clear whether the current crop of Covid-19 vaccines will be as effective against the variant.
CNBC

U.S. dollar gains as Powell says risk of inflation has increased

The U.S. dollar strengthened on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the risk of inflation had increased and suggested retiring the term "transitory" for inflation, while worries about the new Omicron coronavirus variant kept a bid in safe-haven currencies. During a hearing with the U.S. Senate Banking Committee,...
CNBC

Treasury yields rise as investors monitor developments with omicron Covid variant

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday, as investors kept an eye on the latest developments with the Covid omicron variant. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose by 4.6 basis points to 1.531% at around 3:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed by 4.8 basis points to 1.878%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
investorsobserver.com

Canada Stocks Regain A Modest 23 Points; But Wells Fargo Still Up On the Outlook For Equities, Even Given Variant Concerns

Canada's main stock market, the Toronto Stock Exchange, lost more than half its gains over the last hour of Monday's trading session, but still recovered about 23 points at near 21,150 on higher oil prices and also on some bargain buying because, at the end of the day, the fact is that many investors still want to invest in equities. This desire has driven the TSX up more than 20% this year to date, and to record all time highs around 21,800 earlier in November.
Cheddar News

Stocks Close Lower On Convers Over New COVID-19 Variant

U.S. markets were open for an abbreviated session on the day after Thanksgiving, and the day saw a market meltdown. The Dow dropped more than 900 points for its worst day of the year. Matt Orton, Chief Market Strategist at Carillon Tower Advisers, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
recordargusnews.com

STOCKS Stocks sink on new COVID-19 variant; Dow loses 905 points

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks sank Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly falling more than 1,000 points, as a new coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe. Investors were uncertain whether the variant could potentially reverse months of progress at getting the COVID-19 pandemic under control. The S&P 500 index dropped […]
