Close Update: US Stocks, Treasury Yields Sink With Crude Oil as Concern Mounts Over New COVID-19 Strain
4 days ago
US stocks plummeted with crude oil and government bond yields Friday amid concern a new COVID-19 variant may prove more infectious, prompting investors to reassess the path of the global economic recovery. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 2.5% to 34,899.34, with S&P 500 sinking 2.3% to 4,594.62 and...
US stocks plummeted Tuesday as renewed concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid-19 weighed on sentiment. Comments from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell didn't help. Powell told Congress that the Fed no longer thought inflation was "transitory" and he hinted that the Fed could accelerate its plans to cut back on, or taper, bond purchases.
Hedge-fund luminary Bill Ackman over the weekend says the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could be bullish for stocks if it results in mild to moderate symptoms for those who contract it.
Already unnerved by the newest coronavirus variant, Wall Street's losses deepened on Tuesday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it will consider shutting off its support for financial markets sooner than expected.
Cruiseline stocks saw a big sell-off on Friday, as the World Health Organization designated a new strain of the novel coronavirus that was first identified in southern Africa as “a variant of concern.” Carnival stock (NYSE: CCL), the largest cruise line operator in the U.S., dropped almost 11% in Friday’s trading. Although it’s still early to tell if the strain is likely to cause another surge in Covid cases worldwide, hurting the cruising industry which is only slowly getting back to normal after remaining shut for over a year, investors in the cruise line space will need to be cautious. The new virus variant, dubbed Omicron, has many more mutations and is apparently more transmissible, and is also believed to pose a higher risk of reinfection versus the Delta variant of the virus, which is currently the dominant strain worldwide. It’s also not yet clear whether the current crop of Covid-19 vaccines will be as effective against the variant.
The omicron variant of the coronavirus may hold back “breakout” performance for certain areas of the U.S. stock market, but heightened concern over the spread of COVID-19 infections hasn’t derailed the outlook for the S&P 500 index in 2022, according to RBC Capital Markets.
The U.S. dollar strengthened on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the risk of inflation had increased and suggested retiring the term "transitory" for inflation, while worries about the new Omicron coronavirus variant kept a bid in safe-haven currencies. During a hearing with the U.S. Senate Banking Committee,...
U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday, as investors kept an eye on the latest developments with the Covid omicron variant. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose by 4.6 basis points to 1.531% at around 3:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed by 4.8 basis points to 1.878%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
Canada's main stock market, the Toronto Stock Exchange, lost more than half its gains over the last hour of Monday's trading session, but still recovered about 23 points at near 21,150 on higher oil prices and also on some bargain buying because, at the end of the day, the fact is that many investors still want to invest in equities. This desire has driven the TSX up more than 20% this year to date, and to record all time highs around 21,800 earlier in November.
Energy stocks trimmed a portion of their Monday rebound this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.3% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index were up 1.6% each. Front-month...
Wall Street steadied itself Monday after last week's stock market slide caused by the newest coronavirus variant, with investors now waiting for more clues about just how much damage it may do to the economy.
U.S. markets were open for an abbreviated session on the day after Thanksgiving, and the day saw a market meltdown. The Dow dropped more than 900 points for its worst day of the year. Matt Orton, Chief Market Strategist at Carillon Tower Advisers, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks sank Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly falling more than 1,000 points, as a new coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe. Investors were uncertain whether the variant could potentially reverse months of progress at getting the COVID-19 pandemic under control. The S&P 500 index dropped […]
After the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a new COVID-19 variant named Omicron detected in South Africa, the cryptocurrency market went into panic selling on Friday. With Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling below $63,000 and markets closing in the red, many crypto traders have had their positions liquidated. Bitcoin’s decline...
