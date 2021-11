Tampa Bay Lightning at Philadelphia Flyers: GAME Fifteen. Tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers is a quick road trip in the middle of a long stretch of home games for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Entering this matchup, the Lightning are still running their point streak, which was extended to eight games after beating the New York Islanders on Monday. Since the beginning of November the team is fourth in the league in point percentage and second in the Atlantic division, trailing only to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Bolts are also one of the three teams, which didn’t suffer a regulation loss during this month.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO