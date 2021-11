Emotional danger? Critical race theory isn’t being taught outside of universities. To the editor — Many Republicans and Donald Trump fans are creating a nationwide campaign against critical race theory. They suggest that public schools and students are in emotional danger if they learn about this theory. Most critics don’t know that it is a university, Ph.D., graduate school subject. It has never been intended to be a high school subject and it is a theory. Many “right-wingers” might be surprised that it is not being taught in K-12 schools and parts of it lean toward anti-liberalism.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO