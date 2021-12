Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. "I always try to emphasize to my patients that most of this skin care stuff is optional—don't feel like you have to do all of these things to meet whatever standards of beauty are out there. The ultimate goal is only for you to feel comfortable in your own skin," says triple boar-certified dermatologist Mamina Turegano, M.D., FAAD. In this episode of Clean Beauty School, I chat with the holistic-and-mainstream derm about a lot of topics: what we're getting wrong about modern skin care, using lifestyle choices to care for your skin, and even her mom's favorite DIY beauty hacks.

SKIN CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO