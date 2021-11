MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic volleyball team had three student-athletes receive All-SSC honors on Tuesday. Jazz Schmidt became the second Sailfish to be named the SSC Player of the Year and the All-SSC first team. Outside hitter Amber Rowoldt was selected as a part of the All-SSC third team while newcomer Alyse Cundiff was picked for the All-SSC freshman team. The trio is a part of a PBA squad that finished the year 18-13 and will be competing in NCAA Regionals against Tampa next Thursday, Dec. 2.

