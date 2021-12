Baffle, the startup that wants to make data breaches "irrelevant," announced its latest data security offering for Amazon Redshift customers: Data Privacy Cloud. Baffle aims to prevent data breaches in public and private clouds by encrypting data wherever it may be. Most data protection schemes encrypt data while in transit or at rest in storage, but not while it is in use. In many cases, the data gets decrypted before the application can use it — which is why many attacks target the application. Baffle's goal is to keep the data encrypted while it's being processed by databases and application. This way the data is still unavailable and unusable even if the attackers breach the database or application.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO