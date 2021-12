Sound Transit is investigating an incident where a stopped train led to passengers exiting into the tunnels shortly after the Apple Cup last Friday. The light rail line was operating out of Seattle’s University District, when a train carrying hundreds of passengers suddenly stopped between stations after the Friday game at Husky Stadium. Communications reportedly shut off at the same time due to a severed cable that had connected the lead train and three trailing cars.

