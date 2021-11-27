ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers show up in mass on Black Friday in Greenville

By Caitlin Richards
WNCT
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — It’s the busiest shopping day of the year. Dozens of people came out to Evans Street and many other parts of Greenville to shop in-store like they did before the coronavirus pandemic, instead of choosing to shop online.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic last year, retailers kicked off deals ahead of Black Friday and did that again this year. Best Buy is one store that started deals as early as October, and many of their Black Friday items went on sale beginning Nov.19.

But that didn’t stop people from coming out Friday to snag the items in person.

“Who doesn’t like shopping? It’s Black Friday. I don’t want to sit at home,” said one shopper, Casey Fleet.

Some of the hottest deals this year at Best Buy are Smart TVs, headphones, Chromebooks, laptops and appliances. However, sale experts say due to supply chain issues, they say customers may run into some trouble snagging certain items. They added that shoppers online and in-store may face a dilemma — buy now or wait for a better deal.

Even though many people came out to shop this Black Friday, sale experts predict more people will shop online for Cyber Monday.

