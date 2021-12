Yes, Brian Kelly is at it again. He appears ready to leave another team high and dry as they seek out a shot at a national championship. This time it clearly isn’t as dire a situation as his current team needs some help to get in anyway. But this instability in their program will do nothing to help their case. Nevertheless, this apparent move by Kelly is cut from the same cloth as his cut-and-run from Cincinnati in 2009.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO