It’s not quite a “long national nightmare,” but for the New York Islanders, who are limping back to Long Island after a brutal end to their 13-game road trip, they hope this is as close as they’ll get this season. Injuries and illness have added even more weight on top of the Islanders’ string of losses, the latest of which came at the hands of the red-hot Florida Panthers on Tuesday night in a nationally televised game. Let’s catch up on the week’s latest news and dive into what’s ailing the Islanders as they head home for the first time this season.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO