More than a year after the Covid pandemic broke out, the kosher food industry is feeling its impact. Many kosher certification agencies are finding it difficult to travel to food processing plants to make sure their certifications are being kept up to standards, and a lack of professional personnel compounds the problem. Overseas, company executives are choosing to opt for the kosher certification but not advertise the label on their food, fearing backlash from anti-Semitic groups who will avoid buying their products.

