In the NBA, back-to-back games are common, one day off is normal, two days off is considered lucky, and three is almost unthinkable, but for the San Antonio Spurs they are in the midst of a three-day break from NBA action. After losing four on the bounce the Spurs currently sit 4-11, and with this extended break, it feels like the perfect time to reflect on the start of this new era of Spurs basketball.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO