It’s a matter of reputation. A reputation is an invaluable, priceless treasure. It’s something that can take years to build and mere moments to destroy. The media is rife with examples — new ones from sports, business and society dot the headlines everyday. And in open source, your reputation can make or break your community experience and success. For VMware, we know that who we are and how we interact with the community helps to build our reputation — and that this is a journey, not a race. We’re mindful of our approach, keeping community first and foremost.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO