Thanksgiving is a national holiday in the United States that takes place on the fourth Thursday in November and honours the harvest and other bounties of the previous year. Thanksgiving is thought to be based on a harvest feast shared in 1621 by English colonists (Pilgrims) of Plymouth and the Wampanoag people. The name of this American celebration is associated with several tales and ceremonies. Turkey, bread stuffing, potatoes, cranberries, and pumpkin pie are all part of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. It’s one of the busiest holidays, with family getting together to share a full meal. Thanksgiving will be held on Thursday, November 25, 2021, this year.

FESTIVAL ・ 8 DAYS AGO