The scene: media timeout, under 4 to go in the second half. A Xavier roster ravaged by an unpleasant gastrointestinal bug that definitely-not-a-doctor Coach Steele called "very contagious" is trailing 53-49 to Virginia Tech, a team on the brink of the top 25 in the KenPom. The Muskies are down 4 of their top 7 players, and the ones they have on the court are often visibly unwell.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO