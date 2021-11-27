ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Sami Zayn Becomes #1 Contender For Roman Reigns’ Universal Title

ringsidenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoman Reigns is on one of the greatest runs in WWE history. The company needed to figure out a new challenger for the Tribal Chief and they went about this with a Black Friday battle royale. Drew McIntyre was very upset...

FanSided

WWE SmackDown Predictions: Brock Lesnar Will Replace Sami Zayn

WWE SmackDown is heading into WWE Survivor Series 2021 to battle WWE Raw in what has become the anticipated annual brand warfare. However, due to the timing of the draft in the calendar year the lack of brand loyalty has made this PPV meaningless. Not to mention, the lack of stakes has made this PPV underwhelming as well. Despite those booking mishaps and poor long-term planning, will Raw invade SmackDown on the go-home show before Survivor Series? Also, will someone be replaced on the WWE SmackDown Survivor Series teams this week?
WWE
ComicBook

WWE SmackDown Reveals Roman Reigns' New Challenger

The main event of tonight's WWE SmackDown was set to decide who would be the No. Contender for the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns' Universal Championship, though an ordinary one on one or triple threat match was going to do. Instead, WWE announced a Black Friday Battle Royal for the No. 1 Contender spot, and it included a host of names, including Sheamus, The Viking Raiders, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Drew Gulak, Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, Ricochet, Jeff Hardy, Boogs, Cesaro, Ridge Holland, Baron Corbin, and Madcap Moss, though surprisingly it did not include Drew Mcintyre. Out first was Zayn, followed by the Viking Raiders.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Refuses To Let Brock Lesnar Stand In His Way Of WWE Universal Title Shot

After winning the Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal on last night’s SmackDown, Sami Zayn looks ahead at what the blue brand will look like once he captures the Universal Championship out of Roman Reigns’ hands. Now that he’s the new No. 1 Contender to this title, he knows there are other obstacles he must face, including the return of Brock Lesnar.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Sami Zayn Isn’t Happy That The Brock Lesnar Announcement Took Away From His Win

As seen during last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn won a battle royal to earn a shot at the Universal Championship. Following Zayn’s win, Kayla Braxton announced that Brock Lesnar’s suspension has been lifted and he’ll be returning next week. On this week’s edition of “Talking Smack”, Sami...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Sami Zayn On This Week’s After the Bell, Latest What’s NeXT Online

Sami Zayn is the guest on the new episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves. You can listen to the episode below, described as follows:. ”Corey and Vic welcome Sami Zayn to the podcast to discuss his appreciation of Jeff Hardy, Against Me! lyrics and his newly minted rivalry with Scary Spice.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Questions If Goldberg Would Have The Same Success In WWE Today

On the latest episode of the WWE After the Bell Podcast with Corey Graves, Sami Zayn joined the show to talk about the differences between today’s era of wrestling and the infamous Attitude Era in the 90s. Zayn shared that he doesn’t think either era would have thrived in each other’s time, stating the key differences between the landscapes of the business. The 37-year-old used a superstar from the 90s to explain his comparison, stating that this WWE Hall of Famer wouldn’t have thrived if he debuted today.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Sami Zayn Talks About His Interaction With Scary Spice & More

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn was a guest on the After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast as he talked about his interaction with Scary Spice from The Spice Girls, and what he likes most about the WWE product. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On his...
WWE
PWMania

Sami Zayn To Receive WWE Universal Championship Match

Sami Zayn is your new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Tonight’s post-Survivor Series edition of SmackDown on FOX was headlined by a Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal to determine the next challenger for Reigns. The match was won by Zayn, who was knocked through the middle rope earlier in the match. The finish saw Jeff Hardy eliminate Happy Baron Corbin to get the apparent win, but then Zayn re-entered the ring and tossed Hardy for the victory. The 18-man Battle Royal also featured Erik, Ivar, Angel, Humberto, MACE, Mansoor, Cesaro, Ricochet, Drew Gulak, Rick Boogs, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Madcap Moss, Ridge Holland, and Sheamus.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Sami Zayn Reveals Why The Attitude Era Wouldn’t Work Now, More

During a recent appearance on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, Sami Zayn commented on his frustrations with comparing the current WWE product to the Attitude Era, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On his frustrations with comparing current WWE to the...
WWE
411mania.com

Sami Zayn Is Not Happy That Brock Lesnar Stepped On His Moment

During last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Sami Zayn won a battle royal to get a shot at the Universal Championship, but his victory speech was interrupted by the news that Brock Lesnar’s suspension was lifted. During the latest episode of Talking Smack (via Wrestling Inc), Zayn spoke about being interrupted by Lesnar and how he won’t let the Beast Incarnate get in his way.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says Brock Lesnar Almost Killed Him

Brock Lesnar has achieved major success in the world of combat sports, and he is without a doubt one of the most intimidating athletes on the planet. Throughout his career in professional wrestling Brock Lesnar has destroyed many of his opponents, and during his early days with WWE The Beast crossed paths with Shannon Moore.
WWE
