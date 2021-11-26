ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Nanovesicles derived from bispecific CAR-T cells targeting the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 for treating COVID-19

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

J Nanobiotechnology. 2021 Nov 25;19(1):391. doi: 10.1186/s12951-021-01148-0. BACKGROUND: Considering the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2, there is an urgent need to develop effective treatments. At present, neutralizing antibodies and small-molecule drugs such as remdesivir, the most promising compound to treat this infection, have attracted considerable attention. However, some...

www.docwirenews.com

scitechdaily.com

COVID-19: The Older You Are, the More Antibodies You Have – Better Protection Against Delta Variant

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic’s spread is accelerating. A research team led by Joelle Pelletier and Jean-François Masson, both professors in Université de Montréal’s Department of Chemistry, wanted to find out whether natural infection or vaccination led to more protective antibodies being generated. In their study...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Well-known drug could help the most severely affected COVID-19 patients in intensive-care departments

Mortality rates for corona patients requiring mechanical ventilation is around 50%, and there are only a few effective treatment options. However, new research results indicate that a well-known drug, already being used at hospitals, could improve the course of these critically ill patients. The study has just been published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kslnewsradio.com

Studies find evidence of ‘Superhuman’ immunity to COVID-19

In an article released by NPR, some scientists are reporting “superhuman immunity” present in defending against COVID-19. This is also known as “hybrid immunity.”. The article explains that scientists have discovered that certain individuals are able to produce an extremely powerful immune response against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. These individuals produce very high levels of antibodies that are also highly flexible.
SCIENCE
#Covid 19#Protein#Sars#Antiviral Drugs#Bispecific Car#Nv#Cr3022 B38#Fc#Ade
MedicalXpress

Herpes virus found to promote chronic deterioration of the immune system

A research team at the University of Córdoba is studying the alterations that occur in the immune system's T lymphocytes with respect to age and in relation to the cytomegalovirus herpesvirus. T lymphocytes are the cells of the immune system in charge of fending off viruses and cellular alterations produced...
SCIENCE
kxgn.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci warns that newly-discovered Omicron variant may ‘evade immune protection’ from COVID-19

Appearing on NBC News’ Meet the Press on Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the newly discovered ‘Omicron’ variant of Covid-19 may evade various forms of immune protection. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said it was “troublesome” that Omicron features about 32 or more variants in the virus’ spike protein, adding that other mutations could allow it to be more transmissible. Said Fauci: “The profile of the mutations strongly suggest that it’s going to have an advantage in transmissibility and that it might evade immune protection that you would get, for example, from a monoclonal antibody or from the convalescent serum after a person’s been infected and possibly even against some of the vaccine-induced antibodies.” Fauci added that it may take two more weeks to have more “definitive information” about the transmissibility, severity and other characteristics of the variant, according to a readout of the conversation.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific Confirms Detection of SARS-CoV-2 in Samples Containing the Omicron Variant with its TaqPath COVID-19 Tests

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, today confirmed that its polymerase chain reaction (PCR) TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit, and TaqPath COVID-19 CE-IVD RT-PCR Kit, which test for the presence of SARS-CoV-2, are not impacted by the emerging B.1.1.529, or Omicron variant, enabling accurate test results.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Single blood test to measure T-cell and antibody response to SARS-CoV-2

A test to measure both the T-cell and antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 in a single blood sample has been developed by scientists at Cardiff University. The unique approach can also be used to measure the immune response brought about by vaccination and previous infection. It was developed in collaboration with...
CANCER
ScienceAlert

Molecule Derived From Poisonous Plant Blocks All SARS-CoV-2 Variants in Cell Cultures

The plant-based antiviral agent thapsigargin (TG), derived from a group of poisonous plants known as 'deadly carrots', appears to be effective against all variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the lab – and that includes the quick-spreading Delta variant. A previous study published in February demonstrated that TG can be effective against a host of viruses. Now, this latest work by the same research team confirms that the antiviral also isn't being outflanked as SARS-CoV-2 evolves. With the emergence of new variants an ongoing possibility, it's intriguing to observe the continuous efficacy of TG. In tests on cell cultures in the lab, doses of TG delivered...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

A Highly Sensitive and Specific SARS-CoV-2 Spike- and Nucleoprotein-Based Fluorescent Multiplex Immunoassay (FMIA) to Measure IgG, IgA, and IgM Class Antibodies

Microbiol Spectr. 2021 Nov 17:e0113121. doi: 10.1128/Spectrum.01131-21. Online ahead of print. Validation and standardization of accurate serological assays are crucial for the surveillance of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and population immunity. We describe the analytical and clinical performance of an in-house fluorescent multiplex immunoassay (FMIA) for simultaneous quantification of antibodies against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) nucleoprotein and spike glycoprotein. Furthermore, we calibrated IgG-FMIA against World Health Organization (WHO) International Standard and compared FMIA results to an in-house enzyme immunoassay (EIA) and a microneutralization test (MNT). We also compared the MNT results of two laboratories. IgG-FMIA displayed 100% specificity and sensitivity for samples collected 13 to 150 days post-onset of symptoms (DPO). For IgA- and IgM-FMIA, 100% specificity and sensitivity were obtained for a shorter time window (13 to 36 and 13 to 28 DPO for IgA- and IgM-FMIA, respectively). FMIA and EIA results displayed moderate to strong correlation, but FMIA was overall more specific and sensitive. IgG-FMIA identified 100% of samples with neutralizing antibodies (NAbs). Anti-spike IgG concentrations correlated strongly (ρ = 0.77 to 0.84, P < 2.2 × 10-16) with NAb titers, and the two laboratories’ NAb titers displayed a very strong correlation (ρ = 0.95, P < 2.2 × 10-16). Our results indicate good correlation and concordance of antibody concentrations measured with different types of in-house SARS-CoV-2 antibody assays. Calibration against the WHO international standard did not, however, improve the comparability of FMIA and EIA results. IMPORTANCE SARS-CoV-2 serological assays with excellent clinical performance are essential for reliable estimation of the persistence of immunity after infection or vaccination. In this paper we present a thoroughly validated SARS-CoV-2 serological assay with excellent clinical performance and good comparability to neutralizing antibody titers. Neutralization tests are still considered the gold standard for SARS-CoV-2 serological assays, but our assay can identify samples with neutralizing antibodies with 100% sensitivity and 96% specificity without the need for laborious and slow biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) facility-requiring analyses.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Robust T cell responses in anti-CD20 treated patients following COVID-19 vaccination: a prospective cohort study

Clin Infect Dis. 2021 Nov 17:ciab954. doi: 10.1093/cid/ciab954. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Patients treated with anti-CD20 therapy are particularly at risk of developing severe COVID-19, however little is known regarding COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness in this population. METHODS: This prospective observational cohort study assesses humoral and T-cell responses after vaccination...
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Unique Proteins in Tumor Cells Can Be Used to Generate Personalized T Cells

Investigators have developed an immunotherapy that is a potential option for children with hard-to-treat brain cancer. Unique proteins in an individual’s tumor cells can be used to generate personalized T cells to target and kill tumors, according to the results of a pre-clinical study. “This treatment will offer a potential...
CANCER
NIH Director's Blog

A COVID-19 peptide vaccine for the induction of SARS-CoV-2 T cell immunity

T cell immunity is central for the control of viral infections. CoVac-1 is a peptide-based vaccine candidate, composed of SARS-CoV-2 T cell epitopes derived from various viral proteins1,2, combined with the Toll-like receptor 1/2 agonist XS15 emulsified in Montanide ISA51 VG, aiming to induce profound SARS-CoV-2 T cell immunity to combat COVID-19. We conducted a phase I open-label trial, recruiting 36 participants aged 18 to 80 years, who received one single subcutaneous CoVac-1 vaccination. The primary endpoint was safety analysed until day 56. Immunogenicity in terms of CoVac-1-induced T-cell response was analysed as main secondary endpoint until day 28 and in the follow-up until month 3. No serious adverse events and no grade 4 adverse events were observed. Expected local granuloma formation was observed in all study subjects, while systemic reactogenicity was absent or mild. SARS-CoV-2-specific T cell responses targeting multiple vaccine peptides were induced in all study participants, mediated by multifunctional T-helper 1 CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. CoVac-1-induced interferon-γ T cell responses persisted in the follow-up analyses and surpassed those detected after SARS-CoV-2 infection as well as after vaccination with approved vaccines. Furthermore, vaccine-induced T- cell responses were unaffected by current SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOC). Together, CoVac-1 showed a favourable safety profile and induced broad, potent and VOC-independent T- cell responses, supporting the presently ongoing evaluation in a phase II trial for patients with B cell/antibody deficiency.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Defining the impact of SARS-COV-2 on delivery of CAR T-cell therapy in Europe: a retrospective survey from the CTIWP of the EBMT

Since its discovery in December 2019, the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2/ COVID-19) pandemic has caused a documented 172.99 million confirmed cases and 3.72 million deaths [1]. This has had an unprecedented impact on the delivery of cancer therapy across the globe, warranting all health care providers to reassess their services and management protocols, with CAR T-cell therapy being no exception [2]. Given the complexity of delivery of CAR T-cell therapy for haematological malignancies, including products being manufactured on a per-patient basis; treatment centres also providing cell procurement services; the need for transportation of leucapheresate and CAR-engineered product to and from manufacturing sites often across national borders; requirement for fixed manufacturing intervals; requirement for in-patient and/or ICU beds, we sought to define the impact of the pandemic on delivery of CAR T-cell therapies in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Highly Neutralizing COVID-19 Convalescent Plasmas Potently Block SARS-CoV-2 Replication and Pneumonia in Syrian Hamsters

J Virol. 2021 Nov 24:JVI0155121. doi: 10.1128/JVI.01551-21. Online ahead of print. Despite various attempts to treat SARS-CoV-2-infected patients with COVID-19-convalescent plasmas, neither appropriate approach nor clinical utility has been established. We examined the efficacy of administration of highly-neutralizing COVID-19-convalescent plasma (hn-plasmas) and such plasma-derived IgG administration using the Syrian hamster COVID-19 model. Two hn-plasmas, which were in the best 1% of 340 neutralizing-activity-determined convalescent plasma samples, were intraperitoneally administered to SARS-CoV-2-infected hamsters, resulting in significant reduction of viral titers in lungs by up to 32-fold as compared to the viral titers in hamsters receiving control non-neutralizing plasma, while with two moderately neutralizing plasmas (mn-plasmas) administered, viral titer reduction was by up to 6-fold. IgG fractions purified from the two hn-plasmas also reduced viral titers in lungs than those from the two mn-plasmas. The severity of lung lesions seen in hamsters receiving hn-plasmas was minimal to moderate as assessed using micro-computerized tomography, which histological examination confirmed. Western blotting revealed that all four COVID-19-convalescent-plasmas variably contained antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 components including the receptor-binding domain and S1 domain. The present data strongly suggest that administering potent-neutralizing-activity-confirmed COVID-19-convalescent plasmas would be efficacious in treating patients with COVID-19. Importance Convalescent plasmas obtained from patients, who recovered from a specific infection, have been used as agents to treat other patients infected with the very pathogen. To treat using convalescent plasmas, despite that more than 10 randomized-controlled-clinical-trials have been conducted and more than 100 studies are currently ongoing, the effects of convalescent plasma against COVID-19 remained uncertain. On the other hand, certain COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to reduce the clinical COVID-19 onset by 94-95%, for which the elicited SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing antibodies are apparently directly responsible. Here, we demonstrate that highly-neutralizing-effect-confirmed convalescent plasmas significantly reduce the viral titers in the lung of SARS-CoV-2-infected Syrian hamsters and block the development of virally-induced lung lesions. The present data provide a proof-of-concept that the presence of highly-neutralizing antibody in COVID-19-convalescent plasmas is directly responsible for the reduction of viral replication and support the use of highly-neutralizing antibody-containing plasmas in COVID-19 therapy with convalescent plasmas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern by identification of single nucleotide polymorphisms in the spike protein by a multiplex real-time PCR

J Virol Methods. 2021 Nov 22:114374. doi: 10.1016/j.jviromet.2021.114374. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Although active surveillance SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs) is required for proper outbreak control measures, many lower income countries find it challenging to detect VOCs) by carrying genomic sequencing alone, due to limited resources. METHODS: VOCs can...
SCIENCE

