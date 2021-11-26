ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Spike residue 403 affects binding of coronavirus spikes to human ACE2

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 5 days ago

Nat Commun. 2021 Nov 25;12(1):6855. doi: 10.1038/s41467-021-27180-0. The bat sarbecovirus RaTG13 is a close relative of SARS-CoV-2, the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this bat virus was most likely unable to...

kslnewsradio.com

Studies find evidence of ‘Superhuman’ immunity to COVID-19

In an article released by NPR, some scientists are reporting “superhuman immunity” present in defending against COVID-19. This is also known as “hybrid immunity.”. The article explains that scientists have discovered that certain individuals are able to produce an extremely powerful immune response against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. These individuals produce very high levels of antibodies that are also highly flexible.
healththoroughfare.com

Breaking News About First Covid Patient In Wuhan Reveals New Data

As you probably know by now, the very first Covid-19 case came from Wuhan. The Guardian notes for its readers that the case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and “not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, according to a US study.”
kxgn.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci warns that newly-discovered Omicron variant may ‘evade immune protection’ from COVID-19

Appearing on NBC News’ Meet the Press on Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the newly discovered ‘Omicron’ variant of Covid-19 may evade various forms of immune protection. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said it was “troublesome” that Omicron features about 32 or more variants in the virus’ spike protein, adding that other mutations could allow it to be more transmissible. Said Fauci: “The profile of the mutations strongly suggest that it’s going to have an advantage in transmissibility and that it might evade immune protection that you would get, for example, from a monoclonal antibody or from the convalescent serum after a person’s been infected and possibly even against some of the vaccine-induced antibodies.” Fauci added that it may take two more weeks to have more “definitive information” about the transmissibility, severity and other characteristics of the variant, according to a readout of the conversation.
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19: The Older You Are, the More Antibodies You Have – Better Protection Against Delta Variant

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic’s spread is accelerating. A research team led by Joelle Pelletier and Jean-François Masson, both professors in Université de Montréal’s Department of Chemistry, wanted to find out whether natural infection or vaccination led to more protective antibodies being generated. In their study...
TheConversationAU

It looks like Omicron causes milder illness – is this how COVID becomes endemic?

These are very early days in terms of our understanding the Omicron variant. What is known is that it has a large number of mutations, particularly in the spike protein and it appears to be rapidly spreading in specific parts of the world. Very early indications from Africa suggest it does not cause particularly severe disease (though the World Health Organization has urged caution given the limited data available). At this point, it isn’t clear whether it has any greater capacity to evade vaccines than other SARS-CoV-2 strains such as Delta. It is very common for viruses to become less virulent...
Boston Herald

Massachusetts coronavirus cases increase by 2,581 as spike continues

State health officials on Friday reported 2,581 new coronavirus cases in a continued surge as COVID-19 enters yet another seasonal swing. Infections have been surging in the last couple of weeks in light of the more highly contagious delta variant, as more than 2 million people in Massachusetts are still not fully vaccinated and vax immunity is waning six months after the shots.
MedicalXpress

New precision approach against coronavirus infection: How the ACE2 receptor blocks the 'gateway' into human cells

A new precision strategy to hinder the infection of the coronavirus and its rapid spread between cells will come from Italian scientific research, destined to be the basis of a new drug, for which a patent has already been filed. The road that will lead to the drug has started from the study sponsored by the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (Italian Institute of Technology), Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna (Sant'Anna School), University of Milan, now published in the journal Pharmacological Research, organ of the International Union of Basic and Clinical Pharmacology.
The Independent

Voices: Will Omicron be more contagious than Delta? A virus evolution expert explains what we know

A new variant named omicron (B.1.1.529) was reported by researchers in South Africa on November 24, 2021, and designated a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization two days later. Omicron is very unusual in that it is by far the most heavily mutated variant yet of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The omicron variant has 50 mutations overall, with 32 mutations on the spike protein alone. The spike protein – which forms protruding knobs on the outside of the SARS-CoV-2 virus – helps the virus adhere to cells so that it can gain entry. It is also...
crossroadstoday.com

Social distancing mandatory as Dutch COVID infections spike

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch coronavirus infection numbers hit a new weekly record Tuesday, climbing 39% while hospital and intensive care unit admissions also rose sharply, prompting the government to make social distancing mandatory again for all adults. The latest report by the country’s public health institute on a...
NBC San Diego

Behold the Omicron Spike

Scientists at UC San Diego on Tuesday released comparative illustrations of spike heads of the the omicron and delta coronavirus variants. By now, most people have seen the spiked volleyball-like images of the coronavirus, but visual representations of the the omicron variant, which, after all, was only just documented by the World Health Organization last week, have been scarce.
docwirenews.com

Post-Coronavirus Disease-2019 (COVID-19): Toward a Severe Multi-Level Health Crisis?

Med Sci (Basel). 2021 Nov 8;9(4):68. doi: 10.3390/medsci9040068. There were already numerous challenges facing the healthcare system prior to the ongoing coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Although we look forward to ending this pandemic, it is still expected that the healthcare system will face further challenges leading to a multi-level health crisis. Indeed, after the COVID-19 pandemic, there will still be COVID-19 active cases and those left with health problems following COVID-19 infection who will be of a particular impact. In addition, we also have the health problems that either emerged or worsened during COVID-19, especially with the reduced ability of the healthcare system to take care of many non COVID-19 patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Such expected evolution of the situation highlights the necessity for the decision-makers to consider applying serious reforms and take quick measures to prevent a post-COVID-19 health crisis.
Boston Herald

Massachusetts reports 5,497 coronavirus cases over the holiday weekend, hospitalizations spike to 9-month high

State health officials reported 5,497 new coronavirus cases over the weekend as infection counts stay elevated after Thanksgiving, while the state’s COVID-19 hospitalization level jumped to its highest level in more than nine months. The 5,497 infection tally was down from last weekend’s three-day spike of 6,801, but testing in...
docwirenews.com

Can information disclosure buffer psychological anxiety due to COVID-19? Evidence from China

Psychol Trauma. 2021 Nov 29. doi: 10.1037/tra0001147. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: Since the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, cases of infection continue to increase and pose a great threat to the safety of people. When an individual perceives a threat in the environment, a stress reaction is automatically triggered. Long-term stress can lead to severe mental problems. Thus, the present study aims to assess the relationship between information disclosure and psychological anxiety and to determine the mediating role of epidemic prevention satisfaction and epidemic prevention confidence.
