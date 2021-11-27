ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Catching Passes Wasn't Treylon Burks' Favorite Play in Win

By Andy Hodges
All Hogs
All Hogs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41r38Y_0d7pQpOi00

Getting to show buddy KJ Jefferson how to do a quarterback play was more fun.

Some folks struggle with it, but Treylon Burks really is more focused on winning games than whatever his numbers are.

In Arkansas' 34-17 win over Missouri on Friday, his seven catches for 129 yards (including a 52-yard scoring play where he ran past a defensive back again) wasn't what he was most excited about.

"I’m not going to lie to you,” Burks said on Arkansas’ postgame radio show. “(I was thinking) that I’m probably fixing to score right here."

He ran an option play, made a late pitch to running back Raheim Sanders, who turned on the after-burners down the right sideline and sneaked into the end zone for what looked like a simple 7-yard scoring play.

Nope, not really.

It was the best execution of an option pitch by a Razorback in years.

"The option, no doubt," Burks said later while sitting next to quarterback KJ Jefferson. "Show (Jefferson) how to do it and score a touchdown.

"It just felt good to go out there and run that play. We've worked it throughout the week really hard and to actually get to run it and it worked means a lot."

At times during the game Burks hobbled off the field. He came out in the second half and they had obviously done some re-taping on his ankles because they had some ugly black tape on but it didn't affect his play.

"Running that option, wasn't that beautiful?” Sam Pittman said later. “He held it long enough, pitched it to Rocket. The great thing about Burks is him doing that was just every bit as important to him as if he would've been the guy who scored the touchdown."

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

2022 NFL Draft: Treylon Burk Miami Dolphins solution at wideout?

The Miami Dolphins wideout room could be facing a complete shakeup this offseason which could lead the team to target Arkansas’ Treylon Burks. With injuries derailing most of DeVante Parker and Will Fuller’s seasons, the Dolphins have relied heavily on Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki in the passing game. Parker, who signed a major deal after his steller 2018 season, and Fuller, who is currently on a one-year deal, could be out of Miami after this season.
NFL
BamaCentral

Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Arkansas Wide Receiver Treylon Burks

When it came to the 2021 Arkansas Razorbacks, there was no doubt who was going to be Sam Pittman's best player this season, wide receiver Treylon Burks. There's also no doubt about what the head coach thinks about his star player. When he was asked about Burks being left off the list of semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award (best receiver in college football) on Monday, he said: "He would win it if I was voting.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Treylon Burks proves elite for Hogs in narrow loss at Alabama

The voters for the Biletnikoff Award may feel otherwise, but Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks proved himself to be one of the elite pass-catchers in college football once again with his performance in Saturday's narrow, 42-35, loss at Alabama. Despite injuring what appeared to be his shoulder in the first...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
nwahomepage.com

Treylon Burks Hoping Razorbacks Can Find a Way to Win on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — One of the best wide receivers in the nation is Arkansas junior Treylon Burks and on Saturday he may very well get his last chance to beat Alabama. Burks is very likely to enter the 2022 NFL Draft since he’s projected to be a first-round pick, but for now that isn’t on his mind. What is on his mind is ending the Alabama winning streak against the Hogs.
NFL
fox16.com

Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson, Treylon Burks and Team Fight Alabama to end, Fall 42-35

No. 21 Arkansas didn’t beat No. 2 Alabama, but they made the 20.5-point favorite play for 60 minutes on Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium before finally prevailing 42-35. The game wasn’t settled until an onside kick attempt by Arkansas went out of bounds with 1:02 remaining in the game. Both offenses put on a show Saturday with neither quarterback, Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson nor Alabama’s Bryce Young throwing an interception. Jefferson was 22 of 30 for 326 yards and three touchdowns (one was incorrectly overturned or he would have had four). Sam Pittman talked about Jefferson after the game.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
On3.com

WATCH: New angle shows Will Anderson destroy Arkansas' Treylon Burks

Alabama sophomore linebacker Will Anderson is a force to be reckoned with – and that’s saying the least. The leader of the Crimson Tide’s defensive unit, Anderson has been dominant all throughout the season, and that has inserted his name into Heisman Trophy conversations. It’s no surprise, but Anderson was...
FOOTBALL
swark.today

Treylon Burks Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE – For his 7 catches for 129 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown, leading Arkansas’ 34-17 SEC victory over Missouri last Friday, Razorbacks junior receiver Treylon Burks was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week Monday by the SEC Office in Birmingham, Ala. It marks the second times this season...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

Treylon Burks breaks Arkansas program record with TD catch vs. Mizzou in Battle Line Rivalry

Treylon Burks and Arkansas are having quite the afternoon in the Battle Line Rivalry against Missouri in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks’ dynamic wide receiver hauled in a nice catch from a K.J. Jefferson pass along the left side of the field, separating himself from his defender and scoring to give the Hogs a 24-7 lead over the Tigers following the extra point. You can watch the video below:
ARKANSAS STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

If that was Treylon Burks' last home game at Arkansas, what a fitting way to go out

It’s safe to say that Treylon Burks’ eyes got big when he saw it. I don’t want to assume anything with Burks. After all, I don’t know what it’s like to be a 6-3, 230 pounds, run like a deer and have hands the size of Odell Beckham Jr. One would think, though, that when you’ve had the historic career like he’s had, you know when 6 is imminent.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas WR Treylon Burks reaches career milestone in Mizzou game

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks just hit a milestone with the Hogs. He became the fourth Razorback in school history to get to the 1,000-yard mark in receiving. The Razorbacks haven’t had a wide receiver to hit that mark since Cobi Hamilton in 2012. Burks has had a big year...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KARK

PFF Recognizes 7 Razorbacks For All-SEC Including WR Treylon Burks on First Team

FAYETTEVILLE — Pro Football Focus has released its All-SEC team based on grades it gave every player during the season. Wide receiver Treylon Burks is the only Razorback on the first team. Beaux Limmer was named second-team right guard. On the third-team group are center Ricky Stromberg, linebacker Bumper Pool and punt returner Nathan Parodi. Honorable mention went to linebacker Grant Morgan and punter Reid Bauer.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

There’s 1 Job Lincoln Riley Would Probably Leave Oklahoma For

With his overwhelming success as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, Lincoln Riley has earned a reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in the college football world. So bright in fact that he’s been widely regarded as a potential future NFL head coach. Each year, NFL Network...
NFL
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
74
Followers
173
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy