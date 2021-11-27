ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Missing Montana Man Killed in Crash Near Lowman

By Benito Baeza
 3 days ago
LOWMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a missing Montana man died in a crash discovered Friday morning near Lowman. According to Idaho State Police, 71-year-old Michael Edward Lopez of...

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls Man Charged with Trying to Remove Weapon From Officer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls Police Officer and a suspect injured in a shooting earlier this week have both been released from the hospital. The Magic Valley Critical Incident Taskforce, headed by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, released more information regarding the shooting Tuesday night in a Twin Falls neighborhood on Targhee Dr. According to the sheriff's office, the police officer involved has since been released from the hospital after being treated for his injuries. The extent of those injuries has not been released. The suspect in the case, James Clayson, 36, was also released from the hospital Thursday morning and booked into the Twin Falls County Detention Center. He is facing charges of disturbing the peace and attempting to remove a weapon from a law enforcement officer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Shooting Under Investigation In Twin Falls Neighborhood

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in a Twin Falls neighborhood. Twin Falls Police reportedly were on a call at a house on Targhee Street when shots were fired sometime before 11 p.m. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbery told TV Station KMVT that he didn't believe there was any danger to the public and everyone involved had been contained. The Magic Valley Critical Incident Taskforce, with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office as lead, is investigating. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, a Twin Falls Police Officers were dealing with a man when shots were fired. An officer and the man were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Missing Pocatello ID Teen Last Contact Was November 16

A 16-year-old Pocatello female has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Do you know the whereabouts of Olivia Nicole Eddinton?. Olivia Nicole Eddinton's last date of contact was November 16, 2021, according to information shared on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The Pocatello Police Department is asking anyone with information that could lead to her current location to contact them immediately, at 208-234-6100.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Cow Elk Shot, Left to Waste Near Anderson Ranch Reservoir

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A cow elk was found shot and left to waste earlier in November along a road to Anderson Ranch Reservoir. A tip was left with the Citizens Against Poaching hotline informing the Idaho Department of Fish and Game the animal was not far off the Anderson Ranch Dam Road on November 12. Idaho conservation officers said the elk had been shot sometime between November 10 or 11. The animal was found close to another kill site where officers found a gut pile and evidence an animal was drug down the hillside to the roadway and loaded into a vehicle. Idaho Fish and Game is seeking any information related to the case of the wasted elk. Tips can be called into the Citizens Against Poaching hotline 1-(800) 632-5999. Or the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359. Those who call in can remain anonymous.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Mule Deer Left to Waste On Island Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are looking to find out who shot and left a mule deer buck to waste near Burley earlier this month. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a statement that officers received a tip from the Citizens Against Poaching hotline that the buck was found intact on Peterson Island, just east of town along the Snake River. The animal was shot by a firearm however, at the time only an archery hunt was ongoing. Officers think the animal was killed sometime within a week it was discovered on Nov. 12. Idaho Fish and Game asks anyone that may have been hunting in the area between November 5 and 11, to report it to Officer Nate Woods (208) 539-4406 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline 1-(800) 632-5999.
BURLEY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Mexican National Living in Jerome Sentenced on Drug Distribution Charges

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 32-year-old Mexican man was sentenced to a little less than seven years to federal prison on drug distribution charges. According to acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Luis Leyva Verduzco was sentenced to six years and eight months to prison on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. In 2020 Magic Valley law enforcement learned Verduzco, who lived in Jerome, had been dealing methamphetamine throughout the valley. In March of this year, officers watched him go to and from a milk house in Gooding County. Law enforcement searched the milk house and found 2.88 pounds of methamphetamine and 46.64 grams of fentanyl hidden in a cabinet drawer. Verduzco will likely be deported to Mexico once his sentence is complete. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Gooding Prosecutor's Office and Idaho State Police were involved in the investigation along with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
JEROME, ID
#Idaho State Police#Searchers#Accident#Klix#Dodge#Isp
KOOL 96.5

Chronic Wasting Disease is Discovered in Deer in Idaho

Chronic wasting disease is finally in Idaho. CWD has plagued Utah, Wyoming, and Montana, and it has been expected here for quite some time. Idaho Fish and Game made the announcement this week. The disease was found in the panhandle and quite a distance from the Montana state line. The two deer tested positive and were only 100 or so yards apart.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

U.S. Okays Canadian Company’s Massive Idaho Gold Mining Plan

Idaho's history is home to some of the biggest gold rush booms in the country. The gem state still houses some incredible abandoned mining towns from when groves of people came from all over to find new homes in Idaho, where there gold was plentiful. Now the Idaho gold rush is coming back to life. The U.S. Forest Service just said that the U.S. government okayed a Canadian mining company to do some drilling in a bigger.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Long Delays for Trains in Twin Falls ID Could Get Shorter

Another guest got waylaid by a train. The tracks are near our studios and periodically a guest doing well on time gets sidetracked. Usually at the Washington Street crossing and sometimes at Blue Lakes Boulevard. I rarely have these encounters but will offer when it does happen, it’s usually a day I’m on my way to an appointment.
IDAHO STATE
Public Safety
Accidents
KOOL 96.5

UPDATE: Child Abducted Out of Burley, AMBER Alert Issued

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An AMBER Alert has been issued by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office for a young child believed to be in imminent danger. Cassia County authorities are looking for suspect Elizabeth Rose Crofts, age 41, driving a silver four-door Pontiac Grand Prix. The two could be head to Boise...
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Beware: The Box Elder Bugs are Still Awake in Twin Falls

It happens every year in Twin Falls, yet I still act surprised when the Boxelder Bugs start showing up around the radio station, and in the radio station. I killed two of them today on my desk. I'm not the only one dealing with them: I've seen posts on social media from people asking what they are and what to do about them.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

There are Four Categories of Drivers on Twin Falls Streets

Ever watched NASCAR from Watkins Glen? It's a jarring mess. Growing up near the track, it was considered hallowed ground. Then the Formula 1 style racing came to an end and there was a long racing drought at the famous venue. Then NASCAR came along and revived the tradition. But it’s clearly a different style. Cars built for ovals are a lot more cumbersome on a road course.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Access to Legal Marijuana Could Cause Heart Attacks in Idaho

Perhaps the next challenge for local hospitals will be young heart attack victims. I would wager that if you drove to the marijuana dispensary in Jackpot, Nevada, you would primarily see license plates from Twin Falls County. This is based on evidence from a trip I made a couple of summers ago to a dispensary in Ontario, Oregon. Of the 40 cars I counted in the parking lot, 36 were from Idaho, one from Canada, and three from Oregon.
IDAHO STATE
Twin Falls, ID
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

