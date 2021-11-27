ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Missing Montana Man Killed in Crash Near Lowman

By Benito Baeza
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOWMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a missing Montana man died in a crash discovered Friday morning near Lowman. According to Idaho State Police, 71-year-old Michael Edward Lopez of...

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls Man Charged with Trying to Remove Weapon From Officer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls Police Officer and a suspect injured in a shooting earlier this week have both been released from the hospital. The Magic Valley Critical Incident Taskforce, headed by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, released more information regarding the shooting Tuesday night in a Twin Falls neighborhood on Targhee Dr. According to the sheriff's office, the police officer involved has since been released from the hospital after being treated for his injuries. The extent of those injuries has not been released. The suspect in the case, James Clayson, 36, was also released from the hospital Thursday morning and booked into the Twin Falls County Detention Center. He is facing charges of disturbing the peace and attempting to remove a weapon from a law enforcement officer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Shooting Under Investigation In Twin Falls Neighborhood

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in a Twin Falls neighborhood. Twin Falls Police reportedly were on a call at a house on Targhee Street when shots were fired sometime before 11 p.m. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbery told TV Station KMVT that he didn't believe there was any danger to the public and everyone involved had been contained. The Magic Valley Critical Incident Taskforce, with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office as lead, is investigating. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, a Twin Falls Police Officers were dealing with a man when shots were fired. An officer and the man were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Cow Elk Shot, Left to Waste Near Anderson Ranch Reservoir

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A cow elk was found shot and left to waste earlier in November along a road to Anderson Ranch Reservoir. A tip was left with the Citizens Against Poaching hotline informing the Idaho Department of Fish and Game the animal was not far off the Anderson Ranch Dam Road on November 12. Idaho conservation officers said the elk had been shot sometime between November 10 or 11. The animal was found close to another kill site where officers found a gut pile and evidence an animal was drug down the hillside to the roadway and loaded into a vehicle. Idaho Fish and Game is seeking any information related to the case of the wasted elk. Tips can be called into the Citizens Against Poaching hotline 1-(800) 632-5999. Or the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359. Those who call in can remain anonymous.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Mule Deer Left to Waste On Island Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are looking to find out who shot and left a mule deer buck to waste near Burley earlier this month. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a statement that officers received a tip from the Citizens Against Poaching hotline that the buck was found intact on Peterson Island, just east of town along the Snake River. The animal was shot by a firearm however, at the time only an archery hunt was ongoing. Officers think the animal was killed sometime within a week it was discovered on Nov. 12. Idaho Fish and Game asks anyone that may have been hunting in the area between November 5 and 11, to report it to Officer Nate Woods (208) 539-4406 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline 1-(800) 632-5999.
BURLEY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Boise Woman Facing Kidnapping Charges, Accused of Taking Burley Granddaughter

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old Boise woman is facing charges of felony Kidnapping following an AMBER Alert issued earlier this week for a Burley child. The Elko Police Department said Elizabeth Rose Crofts was booked into the Elko County Jail Tuesday evening on an Idaho warrant when officers were able to locate her following an AMBER Alert issued by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office for her four-year-old grandchild.
BURLEY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Chronic Wasting Disease is Discovered in Deer in Idaho

Chronic wasting disease is finally in Idaho. CWD has plagued Utah, Wyoming, and Montana, and it has been expected here for quite some time. Idaho Fish and Game made the announcement this week. The disease was found in the panhandle and quite a distance from the Montana state line. The two deer tested positive and were only 100 or so yards apart.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Long Delays for Trains in Twin Falls ID Could Get Shorter

Another guest got waylaid by a train. The tracks are near our studios and periodically a guest doing well on time gets sidetracked. Usually at the Washington Street crossing and sometimes at Blue Lakes Boulevard. I rarely have these encounters but will offer when it does happen, it’s usually a day I’m on my way to an appointment.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Wait List For Twin Falls ID Storage Units Running 2-3 Weeks

Moving sucks! I recently spent some time on the phone chatting with employees at various storage facilities in Twin Falls and learned that several of these businesses are currently running two to three-week waiting lists. My wife and I recently made the decision to leave southern Idaho. It was a...
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Beware: The Box Elder Bugs are Still Awake in Twin Falls

It happens every year in Twin Falls, yet I still act surprised when the Boxelder Bugs start showing up around the radio station, and in the radio station. I killed two of them today on my desk. I'm not the only one dealing with them: I've seen posts on social media from people asking what they are and what to do about them.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

South Twin Falls Traffic Light Installation Delayed

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Watch for work crews and flaggers if you head south in Twin Falls as the installation of a newer traffic light is delayed. The City of Twin Falls said crews began putting in a new traffic light at the intersection of Washinton Street South and Orchard Street on Monday, but ran into problems when a piece of equipment broke. At this time the traffic signals are flashing red, meaning it is functioning as a four-way stop for all traffic. The city said flaggers will be present during the day when traffic gets busier. Work on the light installation should resume today with completion expected this evening. The city asks drivers to slow down and be cautious while driving in the area.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

