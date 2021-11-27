Missing Montana Man Killed in Crash Near Lowman

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls Police Officer and a suspect injured in a shooting earlier this week have both been released from the hospital. The Magic Valley Critical Incident Taskforce, headed by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, released more information regarding the shooting Tuesday night in a Twin Falls neighborhood on Targhee Dr. According to the sheriff's office, the police officer involved has since been released from the hospital after being treated for his injuries. The extent of those injuries has not been released. The suspect in the case, James Clayson, 36, was also released from the hospital Thursday morning and booked into the Twin Falls County Detention Center. He is facing charges of disturbing the peace and attempting to remove a weapon from a law enforcement officer.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO