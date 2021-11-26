Destination Eat Drink – Darley Newman of Travels with Darley

For decades, the Foster-Powell triangle has welcomed generations of international and domestic transplants, growing into one of Portland’s most dynamic neighborhoods. Bound by three arterials — Foster, Powell, and SE 82nd — “FoPo” stretches between Inner Southeast’s nationally celebrated restaurant scene, the heart of Portland’s East and Southeast Asian cuisine along SE 82nd, and the wide-ranging fare along SE Foster, anchored by the Portland Mercado. This multifaceted neighborhood features a thrilling array of dining options at all price points. The map below highlights culinary traditions of nearly a dozen countries — including Afghanistan, Peru, and Vietnam — and is just the starting point for exploring Foster-Powell. Per usual, this map is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.
