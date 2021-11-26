ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

new variant

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew virus variant emerges in Africa, stokes worldwide fears. The discovery...

Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Why the omicron variant might change how the pandemic ends

The omicron variant of the coronavirus might be a sign that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a new, safer stage than before, experts told The Sydney Morning Herald. Over the weekend, the World Health Organization warned of a new COVID-19 variant of concern, naming it after the Greek alphabet letter name of “omicron,” as I wrote for the Deseret News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

New COVID variant concerns South African scientists

Scientists in South Africa have identified a new COVID-19 variant featuring "a very unusual constellation of mutations" that could potentially drive another wave of cases, officials warned on Thursday. Why it matters: The variant, known as B.1.1.529, has so far been found in Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong, in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox17

Omicron variant: WHO says new strain of COVID-19 is a 'variant of concern'

On Friday, the World Health Organization categorized a new strain of COVID-19 that was recently detected in southern Africa as a "variant of concern." The WHO's Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution says the omicron variant is potentially more transmissible and could cause more severe disease than other COVID-19 variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Imperial Valley Press Online

Will flight restrictions help as new virus variant emerges?

A new coronavirus variant identified in southern Africa is leading to a new round of travel restrictions just as many had finally begun to ease. The risks of the variant, called omicron, are largely unknown. But the World Health Organization has called it a “variant of concern” and governments around the world are not waiting for scientists to better understand the variant to impose flight bans and other travel restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WLBT

EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?

LONDON (AP) — South African scientists identified a new version of the coronavirus this week that they say is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province. It’s unclear where the new variant first emerged, but scientists in South Africa first alerted the World Health Organization and it has now been seen in travelers to Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Eyewitness News

New COVID variant sounds alarms across the globe

(WFSB) - A new COVID variant is sounding alarms across the globe. Scientists are still researching the strain, which was first discovered in South Africa. It’s called the omicron variant, and the World Health Organization has labelled it a “variant of concern.”. Dr. Anthony Santella, a Professor of Health Administration...
WORLD
Democrat and Chronicle

Omicron variant: What to know about new COVID variant

Fears over the omicron variant of the coronavirus have spread across the globe within days of its discovery, sending stocks tumbling, prompting travel restrictions and drawing international attention to an uptick in cases in South Africa. South African scientists identified the new version of the coronavirus last week that they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KGET

Biden to update U.S. COVID plan as Omicron variant spreads

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Biden is expected to give an update today on the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the latest variant to raise scientists’ concern worldwide. “I’m having a meeting with my medical team, as I get back to the White House,” Biden said in a brief tarmac interview. “I’ll have more to say.” […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

U.S. To Restrict Travelers From South Africa, 7 Other Countries Due To New Omicron Variant

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Starting Monday, the U.S. is expected to restrict travelers from South Africa and seven other African countries because of the new omicron variant of the virus. The restrictions on incoming air travel will include Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, and Eswatini. The move is the result of more countries confirming cases of the rapidly spreading omicron variant. The variant was first discovered in South Africa days ago. Experts want to determine if the variant makes people sicker than the Delta strain and whether vaccines will remain as effective. “This variant has a large number of mutations and the...
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People Amid New Variant

In just one weekend, the Omicron variant seems to have turned the pandemic on its head. This new variant of COVID has nearly triple the number of mutations that Delta has, some of which could make Omicron spread more easily and potentially evade current immune responses. But these are just predictions as of now. Virus experts say it will take some time to gather enough data to determine whether or not this new variant will become more serious than the dominant Delta variant. For his part, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told President Joe Biden that it will take around two weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility and severity of this new iteration of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KATV

With a new COVID variant of concern, doctors explain how they differentiate variants

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — U.S. officials are on high alert, wondering if the newest COVID variant, Omicron, is on American soil. "I would not be surprised at all if there's not already a few cases in the United States, given from the first time we heard about this on Friday, to yesterday evening, it went from one country to 15," said Dr. Robert Hopkins, UAMS Chief of Internal Medicine.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Reuters

WHO agrees to launch talks on pact to tackle pandemics

GENEVA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) agreed on Wednesday to launch negotiations on an international pact to prevent and control future pandemics at a time when the world is gearing up to battle the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. Such an agreement to beef up measures...
WORLD

