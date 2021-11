Ohio State was criticized after losing to Oregon back on Sept. 11 and many people even wrote off the rest of the Buckeyes’ season, but that hasn’t seem to faze them in the least. Since that loss to Oregon, Ohio State has reeled off eight straight wins and is now 9-1 overall, 7-0 in Big Ten play and ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff Top 25 heading into Saturday’s marquee matchup with No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus.

OHIO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO