Games about farming and relaxation are beloved, but they mostly follow two schools of thought: either they’re like old-school Harvest Moon, or they’re like Animal Crossing. Grow: Song of the Evertree definitely reminds me of both of these franchises, but it also does a lot of things differently in quite creative ways. Whether you’re basking in the relaxing loveliness of taking care of one of your worlds or carefully decorating a section of the town as it populates, there’s plenty to like about what this game has to offer. Anyone fond of decoration and beautification will undoubtedly get the most out of it.

