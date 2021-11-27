ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

No. 7 Soccer falls to No. 5 Rutgers in penalty kicks

By Fuller Birch
arkansasrazorbacks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePISCATAWAY, N.J. – After making its first Elite 8 appearance in program history, second-seeded Arkansas fell to top-seeded Rutgers in penalty kicks, 2(4)-2(2). The shootout was the first for Arkansas since dropping to LSU in the SEC Tournament Championship Game in 2018. How it Happened. The Scarlet Knights struck...

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

LSU football coach search down to three potential candidates

The LSU football coaching search is down to three candidates, and the next coach could be named by "the end of this week" or early next week, two sources with knowledge of the search said Monday morning. The candidates are Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
On3.com

4-star RB Trevor Etienne down to three schools

Four-star running back Trevor Etienne of Jennings (La.) High has narrowed his list of colleges down to three schools– Clemson, LSU, and Florida. The 5-foot-10, 200 pounder announced a top five back in August, this time around he cut Alabama and Georgia from contention. “At these three schools I feel...
NFL
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Poffenbarger Signs With Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Hogs backcourt got even deeper on Friday, as Head Coach Mike Neighbors announced the addition of Saylor Poffenbarger. Poffenbarger, who will transfer to Arkansas from UConn, will not appear in games until the fall of 2022. “My staff continues to amaze me in their ability to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers#Penalty Box#Corner Kick#Elite 8#Lsu#The Scarlet Knights#Arkansas Soccer
arkansasrazorbacks.com

MBB Preview: #12/13 Arkansas vs Penn

Who: #12/13 Arkansas Razorbacks (5-0, 0-0 SEC) vs Penn Quakers (3-5, 0-0 Ivy League) What: This will be the first meeting between Arkansas and Penn. When: Sunday – Nov. 28 – 3:00 pm (CT) Where: Fayetteville, Ark. – Bud Walton Arena / Nolan Richardson Court. How (to follow):. – Video:...
ARKANSAS STATE
townsquaredelaware.com

Newark Charter boys upset Saint Mark’s on penalty kicks

The one seed, St. Mark’s went into Saturday’s matchup with #9 seed Newark Charter hoping the cold and rainy conditions would favor their methodical approach to the game. However, the Spartans fell behind quickly as Newark Charter scored the first goal of the contest early in the first half, not only giving them the lead but forcing the Spartans to play at a faster pace being one goal down. After things settled down and the rain picked up, it became evident both sides had very different approaches to securing a victory and moving on in the tournament. Newark Charter chose to play fast and attempted to take advantage of their speed up top and the wet field conditions as their defenders cleared the ball in the back with booming kicks forward, hoping their offensive players would settle the long passes and attack. Conversely, the Spartans chose to stay with a calculated and patient approach moving the ball up the field with shorter passes and were content to control the middle third of the field. Neither team were able to come up with any legitimate scoring chances in the first half other than the one goal early in the contest. The rain, cold and wind all played a major role, making it difficult for both teams’ skill players to control the ball.
NEWARK, DE
onthebanks.com

No. 5 Rutgers women’s soccer defeats Bucknell in First round of NCAAs

No. 5 Rutgers women’s soccer defeated Bucknell (11-8-3) by the final score of 2-0 in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon at Yurcak Field. It was the 10th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance for the program and sixth first round win in the past eight seasons under head coach Mike O’Neill.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Sports
chapelboro.com

Alec Smir’s Heroics Lead UNC Men’s Soccer Past Loyola on Penalty Kicks

If this was graduate goalkeeper Alec Smir’s last home match as a member of the UNC men’s soccer team, he picked a heck of a way to go out. Key saves by Smir kept the Loyola Greyhounds off the scoreboard in the Tar Heels’ first-round match in the NCAA Tournament Thursday night. But the Carolina offense also found themselves held frustratingly in check for the full 90 minutes of regulation time.
SOCCER
Yakima Herald Republic

Highland soccer drops state semifinal to Kalama in penalty kicks

SUMNER — A late game-tying goal by senior Ivette Ramos gave Highland the chance to pull off an upset and earn a berth in the Class 2B-1B state soccer championship. The Scotties forced a shootout with the score even at 1-1 but came up just short, losing to No. 2 seed Kalama 4-2 on penalty kicks. Coach Nikki Keller said a formation change helped Highland amp up the pressure in the second half against a team with only two losses all season.
SUMNER, WA
State College

Penn State Women’s Soccer Triumphs in Penalty Kick Shootout Over USC, Returns to Sweet 16

Penn State women’s soccer (13-7) upset No. 3 seed and 11th-ranked USC 3-2 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Los Angeles. Ally Schlegel scored twice, but two equalizers for USC sent the match into overtime tied 2-2, and then the dreaded penalty shootout. All five Nittany Lions converted, and a Kat Asman save sealed the deal for Erica Dambach’s side. With the win, Penn State clinched its fifth-straight Sweet Sixteen appearance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ocnjsentinel.com

Mustang girls soccer falls in shootout

LANOKA HARBOR — Goalkeeper Genevieve Morrison made two more big saves in a penalty shootout but it was not enough as the Mustangs fell 4-3 to the Lions in the NJSIAA South Jersey Group III championship game Nov. 13 in Lacey Township. Morrison had made two saves earlier in the...
HIGH SCHOOL
nsjonline.com

8 NC teams still kicking in NCAA Soccer tournaments

For the fourth straight year, the NCAA Men’s College Cup will be held at Cary’s WakeMed Soccer Park. The Women’s Cup, meanwhile, is taking a break from Cary after three years at WakeMed, but North Carolina is threatening to have representation when that event tips off in Santa Clara, California.
CARY, NC
Goldsboro News-Argus

Rosewood falls in semifinals on controversial penalty call

DURHAM — The Voyager Academy Vikings defeated the Rosewood Eagles 1-0 in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A state playoff semifinals with a goal in the 72nd minute following a controversial penalty call. The first scoring opportunity in Tuesday night’s match came from Rosewood when forward Hector Gutierrez...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy