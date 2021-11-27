No. 7 Soccer falls to No. 5 Rutgers in penalty kicks

The one seed, St. Mark’s went into Saturday’s matchup with #9 seed Newark Charter hoping the cold and rainy conditions would favor their methodical approach to the game. However, the Spartans fell behind quickly as Newark Charter scored the first goal of the contest early in the first half, not only giving them the lead but forcing the Spartans to play at a faster pace being one goal down. After things settled down and the rain picked up, it became evident both sides had very different approaches to securing a victory and moving on in the tournament. Newark Charter chose to play fast and attempted to take advantage of their speed up top and the wet field conditions as their defenders cleared the ball in the back with booming kicks forward, hoping their offensive players would settle the long passes and attack. Conversely, the Spartans chose to stay with a calculated and patient approach moving the ball up the field with shorter passes and were content to control the middle third of the field. Neither team were able to come up with any legitimate scoring chances in the first half other than the one goal early in the contest. The rain, cold and wind all played a major role, making it difficult for both teams’ skill players to control the ball.

NEWARK, DE ・ 14 DAYS AGO