‘Unlikely’ is a word that gets used a lot when people describe Fred VanVleet. Which tracks. After all, in five short years, the 27-year-old guard has gone from an undrafted, undersized kid from Rockford, Illinois to an NBA champion and the Toronto Raptors’ acting leader. He’s currently the highest-paid undrafted player in the league’s history, holds Toronto’s franchise record for most points scored in a single game, and has already reached new career highs (in assists and rebounds) this young season. It’s the kind of storybook ascent that’s been hard to believe—for everyone but himself.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO