The Toronto Raptors will be without OG Anunoby for their road game against the Indiana Pacers today due to a hip injury, as noted by TSN Sports’ Josh Lewenberg. Anunoby missed the Raptors’ last four games because of a notable left hip pointer injury. He suffered this injury during a workout ahead of the team’s road matchup against the Utah Jazz last week. Although there was initial concern that the injury would keep him out of action for a lengthy period of time, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse noted last week that the fifth-year forward will simply be out for “a while.”

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO