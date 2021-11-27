The future of policing is female: the benefit of hiring more women and the departments pledging to do so

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Justice has awarded $139 million grant nationwide through the department's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP) for local communities to hire law enforcement personnel. In South Carolina, just over $1.4 million was awarded to three communities. CHP...
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Bloomington Police Department has signed on to the 30×30 pledge: having women make up 30% of the members in each of their police recruiting classes, by the year 2030. It’s an initiative started by police leaders, researchers, and professional organizations. “We want everyone to realize...
TWIN FALLS — The Department of Justice announced grants Thursday that will help hire 183 police officers across the country. Four of them — out of the six in Idaho — will be in Twin Falls. The officers will be hired with the $500,000 awarded to Twin Falls as part...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Police Department is getting money to hire 50 new police officers. The department is set to receive more than $6 million in grants from the Department of Justice. It's part of the DOJ's community-oriented policing services that helps departments add officers to reduce crime and improve community policing.
GRAHAM, N.C. — The Graham Police Department recently received a $750,000 federal grant to hire more officers to help with community policing. Leaders with the department said the U.S. Department of Justice Office Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) awarded the funding. Police chief Kristy Cole said she plans to...
WASHINGTON – The Department of Justice today announced more than $139 million in grant funding through the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP). The awards provide direct funding to 183 law enforcement agencies across the nation, allowing those agencies to hire 1,066 additional full-time law enforcement professionals. In the Southern District of Indiana one city was awarded funding totaling $375,000.
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Graham police chief is looking to strengthen the relationship between officers and the community. $750,000 will help the department put six new full-time officers on patrol in neighborhoods. It’s the first federal grant they’ve received since 1996 to recruit officers to the department. Unlike other law enforcement agencies in the […]
CINCINNATI — A big boost in the fight to curb violence. The Cincinnati Police Department is hiring 50 additional officers thanks to a more than $6 million grant from the Department of Justice. It's one of only two police departments in the Southern District of Ohio to receive grant funding.
OREM, Utah — The Department of Justice is awarding Utah hundreds of thousands of dollars to hire more police officers. As part of a larger nationwide justice department grant program, Utah will receive $813,436 for police necessities. More than half, $500,000, will go to Orem. The rest will be split between North Park in Logan and San Juan County.
BIXBY, Okla. — The Bixby Police Department has the largest amount of women on the force than it’s ever had. Currently they have four female officers, three on patrol and one who’s a school resource officer. Sunday, ironically, the entire dispatch and female patrol team worked a shift together. The...
While monitoring disturbing trends such as domestic homicides and increasingly violent vehicle thieves, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis hopes to hire more officers and implement changes to modernize the police department. The county’s overall crime rate now is down by slightly more than 12%, or about 3,500 fewer victims...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland and Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police departments will use $4.25 million in grants from the Department of Justice to hire more full-time officers. The grants, from the DOJ’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program, will be used to hire 30 more officers...
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Mayor Joe Pitts and Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell on Monday welcomed nine new officers to the Clarksville Police Department family. They are scheduled to attend the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) on Jan. 9. Until then, they will be going through in-house training with the CPD training division.
LAFAYETTE, La. - The Lafayette Police Department has had a lot of movement when it comes to the chief position over the past two years. News15's Jeff Horchak sat down to talk with Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory and former Police Chief Thomas Glover to get some answers.
The Yemassee Police Department is getting nearly a quarter of a million dollars from the federal government to hire two additional officers for community policing efforts. As part of a $139 million pot distributed to police departments nationally, the Yemassee Police Department will receive $229,782 — one of three South Carolina police agencies to be given money from the Department of Justice, a press release said.
GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Gouverneur Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two women. The Department shared two photos on November 16 of the two females they are attempting to identify. Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 315-287-2121.
The Rock Island Police Department is looking to fill one of its full-time officer positions. Anyone interested in applying can do so via the City of Rock Island website. Only online applications will be accepted. The deadline to apply is Friday, Dec. 10. Find a complete job description, a link...
The recruiting video on the University of Colorado Boulder Police Department’s website hits all of the requisite Boulder highlights: Sprawling campus shots, images of the Flatirons and a trip inside Folsom Field. But then, when one might expect to hear a male voice extolling the virtues of a historically male-dominated...
DES MOINES — In an interview this week with The Gazette Des Moines Bureau, Iowa Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens addressed a variety of public safety issues including:. Q: How successful has been the effort to recruit more women into law enforcement?. A: “It’s something we’re continually working on. As...
