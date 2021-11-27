ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The future of policing is female: the benefit of hiring more women and the departments pledging to do so

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe future of policing is changing, and the...

bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Twin Falls Police Department gets grant to hire 4 new officers

TWIN FALLS — The Department of Justice announced grants Thursday that will help hire 183 police officers across the country. Four of them — out of the six in Idaho — will be in Twin Falls. The officers will be hired with the $500,000 awarded to Twin Falls as part...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Shore News Network

Justice Department Announces $139 Million for Law Enforcement Hiring to Advance Community Policing

WASHINGTON – The Department of Justice today announced more than $139 million in grant funding through the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP). The awards provide direct funding to 183 law enforcement agencies across the nation, allowing those agencies to hire 1,066 additional full-time law enforcement professionals. In the Southern District of Indiana one city was awarded funding totaling $375,000.
FOX8 News

Graham Police Department gets federal funds to hire six full-time officers

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Graham police chief is looking to strengthen the relationship between officers and the community. $750,000 will help the department put six new full-time officers on patrol in neighborhoods. It’s the first federal grant they’ve received since 1996 to recruit officers to the department. Unlike other law enforcement agencies in the […]
GRAHAM, NC
kslnewsradio.com

Utah to receive $800K grant to hire more police officers

OREM, Utah — The Department of Justice is awarding Utah hundreds of thousands of dollars to hire more police officers. As part of a larger nationwide justice department grant program, Utah will receive $813,436 for police necessities. More than half, $500,000, will go to Orem. The rest will be split between North Park in Logan and San Juan County.
UTAH STATE
Inside Nova

Fairfax police chief plans to hire more officers, modernize department

While monitoring disturbing trends such as domestic homicides and increasingly violent vehicle thieves, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis hopes to hire more officers and implement changes to modernize the police department. The county’s overall crime rate now is down by slightly more than 12%, or about 3,500 fewer victims...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
clarksvillenow.com

Nine new officers hired with Clarksville Police Department

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Mayor Joe Pitts and Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell on Monday welcomed nine new officers to the Clarksville Police Department family. They are scheduled to attend the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) on Jan. 9. Until then, they will be going through in-house training with the CPD training division.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Island Packet Online

Yemassee police to get $229K from federal agency to hire more officers. What they’ll do

The Yemassee Police Department is getting nearly a quarter of a million dollars from the federal government to hire two additional officers for community policing efforts. As part of a $139 million pot distributed to police departments nationally, the Yemassee Police Department will receive $229,782 — one of three South Carolina police agencies to be given money from the Department of Justice, a press release said.
YEMASSEE, SC
informnny.com

Gouverneur Police Department seeking assistance identifying 2 women

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Gouverneur Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two women. The Department shared two photos on November 16 of the two females they are attempting to identify. Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 315-287-2121.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island Police Department hiring for officer position

The Rock Island Police Department is looking to fill one of its full-time officer positions. Anyone interested in applying can do so via the City of Rock Island website. Only online applications will be accepted. The deadline to apply is Friday, Dec. 10. Find a complete job description, a link...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Daily Camera

CU Boulder police join Pac-12 pledge to recruit more female officers

The recruiting video on the University of Colorado Boulder Police Department’s website hits all of the requisite Boulder highlights: Sprawling campus shots, images of the Flatirons and a trip inside Folsom Field. But then, when one might expect to hear a male voice extolling the virtues of a historically male-dominated...
BOULDER, CO

