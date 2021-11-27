ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday shopping made easy with Pour Moi

KING-5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePour Moi has two gift...

www.king5.com

EatThis

Costco Just Put These 10 Holiday Items on Sale

It's finally November, which means it's time to start gearing up for the holiday feasts ahead. Preparing early may be more important this ever this year as high prices, shortages of pantry staples, and shipping delays continue to impact supermarkets across the country. Thankfully, Costco is doing its part to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Kitchn

5 Things You Should Always Buy at Dollar Stores, According to Grandmas

Shopping at dollar stores can feel like a treasure hunt, as you look for the best ways to get the most bang for your bucks. With stacks of displays and so many items to choose from, it can actually be a bit overwhelming. What to buy? For guidance, we asked three grandmas, who seem to know a thing or two when it comes to saving money, to tell us about their favorite things to buy at dollar stores. Here are their top five suggestions.
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the extraordinarily wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything,...
TRAVEL
#Holiday Shopping
WKBW-TV

Holiday entertaining as easy as apple pie

If you are looking for some fun recipes for the holidays what is better than using the fruit of the season and that’s apple from preparing the perfect fruit and cheese board, to mouthwatering appetizers and desserts. Lifestyle expert and author of Your Fully Charged Life, Meaghan Murphy shares a couple of recipe ideas starting with a charcuterie board. Fancy cheese boards are having a moment and Meghan says instead of crackers swap in apples. Snap Dragon apples have this incredible crunch so they take the place of crackers so nicely and they aren’t going to fill you up as your pre dinner snack.
RECIPES
downtownfrederick.org

Frederick MADE Frosty Friday PopUp shop

Join us at Frederick MADE for a day full of shopping, crafting and more. With products from 25+ artists and half a dozen popping up for the day, you’ll find something for everyone on your list!
FREDERICK, MD
cn2.com

Holiday Shopping in Downtown Chester

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Downtown Chester is coming alive with shops popping up throughout Main Street. In the video above we go into many local shops to see what owners say they have to offer for the holiday season!. There is also a way you can shop and enter...
CHESTER, SC
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Fox11online.com

Thanksgiving made easy with help from Pelkin's Smokey Meat Market

Pelkin's Smokey Meats has tons of great items to make your Thanksgiving meal amazing. Kevin joins the show with a look at some favorites. Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market has two locations!! You can now find them in Suamico at 1756 Riverside Drive, or visit their Crivitz location at 600 S. US Hwy. 141.
SUAMICO, WI
WOWK 13 News

Best holiday gifts for employees

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift for employees is best? When the holidays roll around, in addition to friends and family, you may also have to shop for employees. Many professionals buy holiday gifts for their employees to show their appreciation. While you may spend the better part of […]
TRAVEL
Wicked Local

Shop local this holiday season with handmade gifts from Made in Burlington

Supply chain problems got you down? Worried about holiday shopping? Don’t worry, Laurena Smith, owner and creator of Made in Burlington, has got you covered. The Burlington resident is a crafter, making paint kits and cute onesies, painted wine glasses and other lovely gift items. And when the pandemic put a hold on holiday craft fairs in November 2020, she created a Facebook page called Made in Burlington to give other crafters a place to connect with folks seeking to purchase handmade items and support local small businesses. By last Christmas, the page had 40 crafters and more than 500 members. And, after the success of an outdoor handmade goods marketplace last summer, Smith got the idea for a brick and mortar holiday shop. Shortly, Made in Burlington opened its doors as a pop-up shop at the Wayside Commons.
BURLINGTON, MA
KRQE News 13

Macy’s new gift finder tool makes holiday shopping quick, easy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This holiday season, Macy’s helps make holiday shopping easier than ever. Macy’s personal stylist Dara Romero talks about the top gifts this holiday season and how they can help you provide the ultimate holiday experience this year. This year, Macy’s is offering their new gift finder...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS News

Holiday gift card ideas plus the best gift card deals available now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and with supply chain issues, you may not be able to find...
SHOPPING
WCPO

Holiday Recipe for EASY Family Fun

Super Chef Jernard Wells has nine children, so the Food Network star is affectionately called ‘The Family Chef’ and “The Chef of Love,” and he knows a few things about family celebrations. This James Beard Award-Winning chef shared his recipe for enjoying an easy holiday feast with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.
RECIPES
TheDailyBeast

Mejuri’s Black Friday Jewelry Sale is Making it Easy to Cross Everyone Off Our Holiday Shopping Lists

Mejuri was made by women, for women and men who appreciate fine jewelry and enjoy wearing it anytime they see fit. As CEO Noura Sakkijha states, Mejuri is about mutual uplift — it encourages shoppers to support one another, but also to support themselves; to celebrate themselves, and treat themselves. So whether you’re in the mood to gift or receive diamonds and gold this holiday season, Merjuri’s Black Friday Sale is not one to be missed.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sandusky Register

Holiday shopping: Scarcity on the shelves

PERKINS TWP. — Don’t blame Santa Claus if the present you want isn’t under the Christmas tree this holiday season. “The last two years, since COVID started, distribution of product has tremendously gotten worse,” said David Baum, who owns The Pop Shop on Milan Road (U.S. 250) in Perkins Township.
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH
momjunction.com

Unbeatable Deals At Popopieshop: Shop Smart, Shop Easy

Popopieshop is a one-stop destination for matching family clothing and cute little outfits for babies and kids. Here, you can find an exclusive range of clothing and keep up with the latest trends to stand out in the crowd. We are absolutely thrilled to see how Popopieshop has everything you are looking for! From colorful Christmas clothes to cozy winter outfits, the choices are endless. It’s no wonder that even famous internet celebrities like Jennifer Riegelman and Marta Rynka haven’t been able to resist its charms.
BEAUTY & FASHION

