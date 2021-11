The Spanish tactician stated that his troops are eager to prove themselves with a win against Odisha FC. East Bengal have not had a good start to their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign as they have drawn one and lost the other. In their last match in the Kolkata Derby, they were completely outplayed by arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan. However, they are keen to amend things when they take on Odisha FC on Tuesday evening. Coach Manolo Diaz wants to settle for nothing else other than the three points and informed that his troops are also raring to prove their mettle.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO