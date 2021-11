The Toronto Maple Leafs have somehow won eight of their last nine games, despite being the NHL’s 32nd ranked team when it comes to actual goals scored vs goals earned. This is great news for the Toronto Maple Leafs and their fans because unlike most hot teams, they don’t appear primed for regression. In fact, we should probably get used to seeing the Leafs at the top of the NHL standings.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO