Chicago, IL

Crowds Of Shoppers Downtown Are Thrilled To Be Out Again This Black Friday

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Holiday crowds flooded downtown Chicago all day and...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Jennifer Geer

Chicago daily roundup: Organized burglars hit Wicker Park stores overnight, Black Friday shoppers are out, and more news

(CHICAGO) Welcome to the daily roundup on Friday, November 26. Let's take a look at what's happening in the city today. (Dylan LaPierre/Unsplash) It's the day after Thanksgiving, and Chicago shoppers are on the lookout for deals amid supply chain woes. In other news, an organized burglary occurred in Wicker Park and West Town stores overnight, prompting police to increase security to prevent the same thing from happening along the Magnificient Mile.
CHICAGO, IL
#Black Friday#Downtown Chicago#Cbs 2
WCAX

Black Friday shoppers head out in search of deals despite dreary weather

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Black Friday is here once again and the crummy weather didn’t keep people away from getting those deals. “Hanging out with the girls, going shopping, going to get a tree, doesn’t matter whether it’s raining or snowing, you just go and do it,” said Estelle Burgess of Manchester.
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Shoppers come out to Broadway Square Mall to celebrate Black Friday, holiday shopping

Dozens of shoppers came out Friday morning to find the best deals and bargains at Broadway Square Mall in Tyler for the annual Black Friday sales. The parking lots surrounding the mall remained filled throughout the day and the crowds rose as the lunch hour neared. The mall opened its doors at 6 a.m. and will remain open till 9 p.m. Friday.
TYLER, TX
City
Chicago, IL
Delaware County Daily Times

Shoppers out early on Black Friday to start holiday retail season

Not even a slight drizzle Friday morning before dawn kept Delco shoppers from their time-honored tradition of getting out to the stores to hack away at their Christmas lists. The National Retail Federation forecasted that 108 million people would shop on Black Friday, 58.1 million on Small Business Saturday; 31.2 million on Sunday; and 62.8 million on Cyber Monday, seeking deals and bargains.
RETAIL
Keene Sentinel

Black Friday is here, but will the crowds follow?

Antonio Rojas has spent weeks trying to cross items off his Christmas shopping list — a gaming laptop, Xbox controllers, Blu-Rays — only to run into a series of dead ends. Stores are sold out, websites are on back order and prices are stubbornly high. Black Friday will be his...
RETAIL
CBS Philly

Spring Garden Community Pantry Collects Winter Gear For Those In Need On Black Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Spring Garden Community Pantry spent this Black Friday collecting winter gear for folks in need. They teamed up with six Philly Community Fridge groups from around the city to organize Friday’s drive at 9th and Market Streets. Organizers collected five large bins of winter weather essentials. And because it was so cold, they gave away some of those items on the spot to people who needed them. The rest will be distributed next month.
CHARITIES
CBS Chicago

Man Loses $6,500 To Scammers And Chase Bank Wouldn’t Cover Him, Until CBS 2 Stepped In

CHICAGO (CBS) — A CBS 2 viewer told us his $6,500 savings went poof – gone. As CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reported Monday, the father of four reached out to us when the bank refused to put the money back. But that all changed after the CBS 2 Morning Insiders got involved. Jerome Foster is a self-described regular guy – a South Side guy, who loves to travel and photography. England, Italy, and France are just three of his beautiful favorites. But our story is ugly, and likely takes place somewhere dark and scary – cyberspace. Recently, Foster discovered $1,000 missing from his Chase...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman With Concealed Carry Permit Shoots At Would-Be Gunpoint Carjacker In Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman fought back and fired her own gun when a would-be carjacker pointed a gun at her outside a bank in Roseland on Monday afternoon. CBS 2’s Jermont Terry talked with the woman exclusively afterward. She did not appear on camera, but did speak for an audio recording. The woman fired at the carjacker when he approached her at gunpoint just as she was getting into her car in the parking lot of the Chase Bank at 10260 S. Michigan Ave. Hours later, a bullet casing from the shots the woman fired remained lying on the ground. The woman...
CHICAGO, IL

