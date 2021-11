Boston Celtics (6-7) at Cleveland Cavaliers (9-5) Monday, November 15, 2021. TV: NBCSB, FSO, NBA-LP Radio: 98.5, Sports Hub, WMMS 100.7, WTAM 1100. The Celtics face the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second straight game. This is the second of three games between these two teams this season. The Cavaliers came from 19 points down to edge the Celtics 91-89 on Saturday in their first meeting. Their final meeting will be on December 22 in Boston. The Celtics were 1-2 against the Cavaliers last season, winning at home and losing both games in Cleveland.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO