One of Epic’s next free games is a popular horror game

PCGamesN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can grab the the Antstream Arcade – Epic Welcome pack and The Hunter: Call of the Wild. As ever, Epic has revealed next week’s...

www.pcgamesn.com

