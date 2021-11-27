ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trojans catch 4th straight finals berth

By Gil Pound
Senior wide receiver Marcus Prestwood (21) goes up over two Tiftarea defenders to catch a pass for a big gain Friday. Prestwood caught six balls for 215 yards and one touchdown in his final home game as a JMA football player.

One team wearing navy blue and gold will make another trip to the GISA AAA football state finals next week while another wound up one win shy again.

The heavily-favored John Milledge Trojans (12-0) trounced the Tiftarea Panthers (6-6) 49-13 Friday, earning JMA its fourth consecutive state championship berth.

Tiftarea, meanwhile, will have to try again next season after losing in the semifinals for the fourth year in a row.

For the Trojans, Friday’s victory brought their 36th straight dating back to the start of the 2019 campaign. Adding a 37th victory to the streak would push the program to three undefeated state title-winning seasons in a row.

“We’ve got a lot to be proud of,” JMA head coach JT Wall said. “These guys have accomplished a lot of things this year that we’ll look back on in a few weeks, but we don’t really have time right now because we’ve got to stay focused on the task at hand. That’s why we’ve been so successful the last few years. The guys are able to enjoy the win on Friday and get focused again on Saturday.”

The John Milledge juggernaut also captured its seventh straight win by 30 or more points in Friday’s semifinal. The scoreboard sat at all zeroes through the first six minutes of the opening quarter before the barrage began. The Trojan offense turned good starting field position into six points on a 19-yard touchdown rush by junior Baylen Zielinski. Coordinator Justin Mills’ defense forced a three-and-out on the ensuing Tiftarea possession, handing the football back over to Wall’s offense. That foray turned into points as well after junior QB Briggs Eady hit senior wideout Marcus Prestwood on back-to-back throws that went for a combined 83 yards. Eady finished what became a four-play drive himself by sneaking into the end zone from a yard out.

It was then that the JMA defense got in on the scoring action. Outside linebacker Bud Veal wrapped his hands around a pass that had been deflected, turned his toes towards the end zone, and ran about 30 yards for a pick-six to put the Trojans up 21-0 on their home field with time still remaining in the first quarter.

The Panthers woke up a bit on their ensuing drive, holding the football for nearly six minutes. They were helped along by a couple of John Milledge penalties, of which there were 12 on the night, but also some creative playcalling and use of formations to get down into the red zone. Senior quarterback Dylan Harbort hooked up with junior pass-catcher Landon Crosson from 10 yards out to get Tiftarea on the board with over eight minutes to go in the half. The touchdown gave Harbort 30 on the season running and throwing combined. He would finish with 31 on the year after adding a TD rush about a minute before the final horn sounded.

The dangerous Trojan offense struck back almost immediately, though. Again it was the Eady-Prestwood connection that pushed the home team’s lead back to three scores. The senior receiver took a short slant route 71 yards to put his team up 28-7. Prestwood totaled 215 yards on six receptions Friday, reminding fans of his state championship game performance against Frederica last season when he caught four balls for 170 yards and two TDs.

John Milledge added three more touchdowns before the night was up as running back Javian Butts and fullback Tyler Greene both got on the board along with another short scoring run by Eady at QB.

The Trojans are getting their fourth straight crack at a state championship even though heading into 2021 they replaced 18 out of 22 offensive and defensive starters from last season. Coach Wall says there’s no secret to how his team finds itself in this position again. Good, old-fashioned hard work is the answer.

“We don’t give the players enough credit for what they do and how hard they work,” said Wall. “This week at practice was our best week. Thursday was our best Thursday. We had them in here at 7:45 on Thanksgiving morning. If you ain’t having a good Thanksgiving practice, then something’s wrong with you. They were bouncing around, and I’m just proud of the way they work.”

That hard work has earned Wall’s program another trip to Mercer University in Macon, site of the GISA football state finals. John Milledge’s opponent will be the Patriots of Pinewood Christian Academy, who advanced by beating Westfield 32-20 Friday. The two AAA finalists met in week 2 of this season with the Trojans winning that bout handily, 41-6. Pinewood (11-1) has been on a tear since that loss, having won 10 straight to give the Patriots their first finals appearance since 2014. Pinewood will be looking for its first state title since 1997, but that’s obviously a very tough objective against what has been a dominant Trojan squad.

The JMA-Pinewood game will serve as the finale for Friday’s GISA football state championship action at Mercer. Kickoff between the Trojans and Patriots has been set for 8 p.m.

