Kings vs Lakers Game Thread

It's always nice when you get to pay a visit to the elderly around the holidays, but it can get sad right? You get them all grouped together and their clashing personalities and styles of life end up... warping the things we all loved about them. Some of these former generations, so fragile they take a step into a thousand pieces or scream and cry at any attempt to let them know they're in the wrong. Some grumps, so confused they start bonking young whippersnappers in the head for any old reason, while others get riled up behind them in a "put your dukes up, sonny" stance. Some oldheads just get ahold of any damn thing they're given and chuck it away, then point to their heads as if their frazzled brains are to blame. Hell they'll blame anything but themselves for their actions - other residents of the community, the poor guy that runs it and tries to get them into some form of a cohesive group. Management forgoing new blood that could help them just to add even more on their way out the door. No quality of life, no accountability, just a bunch of used-to-bes watching this unforgiving, forgetful world pass them by.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO