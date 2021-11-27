ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers ‘Fighting Hard’ to Fix Field-Goal Unit

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 3 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Thursday being Thanksgiving, Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton on Friday shared his appreciation for the “whole shebang” professionally.

He even thanked reporters.

“Having said all that, ask me about the field-goal operation,” Drayton said to laughs.

Of course, his field-goal unit is no laughing matter. And Drayton knows it. He even quoted Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, who said, “Sundays are not fun. You know, they say, Sunday is fun day? It is not. It is not at all.”

And that was after beating the Packers.

“I’m not to that point yet,” Drayton said.

Drayton sounds like a broken record during his weekly conversations with reporters when asked about struggling kicker Mason Crosby and the young snapper-holder duo of Steven Wirtel and Corey Bojorquez.

“I know the guys are working at it. We are working at it,” Drayton said. “No one feels worse than those three individuals who it directly affects, meaning the snapper, holder and kicker. And I can tell you and assure you that we are fighting hard to get on the same page to have that operation down pat like a fine well-oiled machine.”

Packers vs. Rams: Three Reasons to Worry

The Green Bay Packers (8-3) will host the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) on Sunday. The Packers have been unbeatable after a loss under Matt LaFleur. These are three reasons why that could change.

18 hours ago

Can Bounce-Back Pack Do It Again?

The Green Bay Packers are 8-0 after a loss under Matt LaFleur. Here's the story behind those wins as we search for a common thread headed into a showdown vs. the Rams.

Nov 27, 2021

Packers vs. Rams: The Biggest Mismatch

If there's one thing that jumps off the page headed into Sunday's big showdown, this is it.

Nov 27, 2021

A well-oiled machine is what Drayton inherited. With Crosby, long snapper Hunter Bradley and punter/holder JK Scott, the Packers had made 61-of-65 field-goal attempts, starting from midseason 2018 through 2020. Even after the team dumped Scott at the end of training camp, Crosby made his first nine attempts of this season.

Then, the oil hit the fan. Starting with three missed field goals at Cincinnati in Week 5, Crosby is in a 6-for-14 swoon. With the worst slump of his career, he has the lowest field-goal percentage in the NFL. That is quite the unwanted feat considering the hot start to the season.

The change from Bradley to Wirtel has only made matters worse. In their three games together, Crosby has made only 2-of-6 attempts. Crosby missed two field goals in a six-point loss at Kansas City and one field goal in a three-point loss at Minnesota. Who knows how those games would have played out had Crosby connected, but the math is pretty simple.

During Crosby’s slump, there have been bad snaps, bad holds and bad protection. The hope is once those ancillary issues are squared away, Crosby will get back into his usual groove for the stretch run of the season and the playoffs.

Building a successful field-goal operation takes time. Drayton likened it to all those offseason reps between quarterback and receiver. The Packers don’t have time, though.

“That’s definitely not an excuse,” Drayton said. “And I tell my children this all the time: Excuses are the tools of the incompetent, used to build bridges that lead to nowhere. Those who deal in excuses build monuments dedicated to nothing. Therefore, we’re not going to deal in excuses. So, that’s not an excuse. That is the facts, that’s the factual answer to what we’re going through at this time.”

Drayton reiterated what coach Matt LaFleur said earlier this week. Crosby is the team’s kicker. The Packers bet on him after a miserable 2012 season and his infamous day at Detroit in 2018. Both times, Crosby rewarded the team’s patience.

“Mason is a consummate professional,” Drayton said. “He starts everything with himself and then he works outward. I tell you what, I’m thankful for Mason, I’m glad he’s here. There have been no thoughts, if anybody was going to ask a question of a change at that position. Mason understands the winds of Lambeau, he understands the winds when we’re in Chicago. He gets things that it would take a new person time to figure out, so we’re just going to stick by our process and keep rocking and rolling.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
FanSided

Predicting Packers’ next four games from Weeks 12 to 16

Predicting the Packers’ next four games from Weeks 12 to 16. It’s been a challenging few weeks for the Green Bay Packers. They’ve been without some key players along the way with Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and Allen Lazard all going on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and they’ve also lost Elgton Jenkins for the season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
ClutchPoints

Packers receive tough injury news on Randall Cobb

The Green Bay Packers are currently in a heated contest against the Los Angeles Rams. They’ve looked solid throughout the game but it seems Green Bay will be lacking firepower due to the latest injury update regarding Randall Cobb. According to Jourdan Rodrigue, “Randall Cobb (groin) is out for the...
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Packers QB Jordan Love

Jordan Love will make the first start of his NFL career on Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers second-year quarterback will start in place of Aaron Rodgers, who’s out due to a positive COVID-19 test. Love was surprised by what happened with Rodgers, though he’s ready to go on Sunday.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Matt LaFleur has blunt message about Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers returned to action last week following his time in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. He threw for 292 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in Green Bay’s 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks. It wasn’t his best performance but it helped move the Packers to 8-2 as they fight for a bye in the playoffs.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
packersnews.com

Mason Crosby accepts blame for Packers' field-goal woes: 'We'll get it right'

GREEN BAY – Mason Crosby has had two holders and two snappers since training camp opened, a byproduct of several problems in the Green Bay Packers' field-goal operation in front of him, but the veteran kicker isn’t making any excuses for one of his worst seasons. Even if Crosby isn’t...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Odell Beckham News

Odell Beckham Jr. surprised most of the NFL world when he decided to sign with the Los Angeles Rams after getting released by the Cleveland Browns. Other teams were in contention to sign Beckham, notably the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints, among others. The Packers were actually...
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Multiple fans arrested, ejected during Packers shutout victory

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some fans did not get to witness the conclusion of the Green Bay Packers’ 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks. According to the Green Bay Police Department, during Sunday’s game, there were two arrests and ten people were ejected. The ejections were due to multiple misconduct violations.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#Packers Fighting Hard#The Green Bay Packers
Herald-Dispatch

Vikings keep Rodgers off field late, nip Packers 34-31

LAS VEGAS — Joe Mixon rushed for 123 yards and scored two touchdowns and the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 32-13 on Sunday. The well-rested Bengals (6-4) came out of their bye week and snapped a two-game skid to climb back into the AFC North race, while the Raiders (5-5) lost their third straight since their bye week when they led the AFC West.
NFL
The Big Lead

Aaron Donald Choked Lucas Patrick During Packers-Rams Game

The Los Angeles Rams are having a rough time against the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon. Apparently that frustration boiled over with star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who at one point was caught on camera choking Packers offensive lineman Lucas Patrick. Here's video of the incident:. Having anyone grab your...
NFL
PackerCentral

Report: Packers, Rodgers Fined for COVID Violations

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers are getting off with a slap on the wrist for their violations of the COVID protocol. As first reported by ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers were fined $300,000 for violating rules agreed upon by the NFL and the NFPA. In addition, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Allen Lazard were fined $14,650 for attending a Halloween party. As unvaccinated players, they are not allowed to be in groups of more than three people.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PackerCentral

Drayton: ‘Mason Crosby Deserves Better’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton calls his room “The Truth Room.”. On Thursday, “The Truth Room” spilled into the media auditorium. “Mason Crosby deserves better. OK? I owe him. We owe him,” Drayton said. Crosby’s 51-yard, game-winning field goal at San Francisco in...
NFL
PackerCentral

Packers-Seahawks Injury Report: Wait-and-See Mode for Three Stars

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Two of the Green Bay Packers’ Pro Bowl defenders, cornerback Jaire Alexander and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, have been on the practice field this week. When they’ll go from spectators to participants is anyone’s guess. Alexander has missed the last five games with a shoulder injury....
NFL
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
313
Followers
946
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy