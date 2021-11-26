The winners of the 42nd Blue Dragon Film Awards

With their latest title track, "Rush Hour," MONSTA X returns with their newest mini-album release, No Limit. The group's latest endeavor marks a considerable milestone 10th mini-album, and we're excited by the upcoming world tour the group is set to go on soon. No Limit features a huge number of new tracks that showcase a new side to MONSTA X through visuals, dancing, singing, rapping, and much more. "Rush Hour," the group's promoted track, is a powerful and intense comeback that demands attention, and we can barely wait to see the group live! Get excited about the group's upcoming world tour by watching their special show on Naver NOW from the comfort of your own home while you wait for that tour date to come!
