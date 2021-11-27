The Magnificent Point Dume Cove Trail In Southern California That Will Lead You To A Hidden Overlook

If you’re an animal lover, you’ll find that there’s no place else in the world quite like San Diego Zoo Safari Park. The 1,800-acre wildlife sanctuary is home to over 300 species of African & Asian animals. With so much to see and do, you’ll definitely need a few visits to appreciate it all! One experience that should be on your bucket list is the park’s Roar and Snore sleepover adventure. That’s right, you can actually spend the night at the safari park, falling asleep and waking up with the animals. Here’s what you need to know for this once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

13 DAYS AGO