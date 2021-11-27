The Magnificent Point Dume Cove Trail In Southern California That Will Lead You To A Hidden Overlook
There’s nothing like a seaside hike when you feel like spending some time outdoors taking in magnificent views. Hiding out in Malibu, the Point Dume Cove Trail is an awesome hike that leads you up into the bluffs and along a boardwalk to amazing coastal views. Featuring a hidden overlook and views of the Southern California coastline that seem to go on for miles, this hike packs in a ton of beauty despite being just over a mile long. Take a look:
The Point Dume Cove Trail is an oceanfront hike that leads hikers to spectacular views of the Southern California coastline. At just a 1.5-mile out-and-back, the trail makes for a lovely adventure at the beach!
The trail departs from Point Dume State Beach, a delightful destination along the coast in Malibu. Known for its rugged cliffs, rocky coves, and vast beach access, Point Dume showcases the best of SoCal's coastal beauty.
Departing the beach, the trail leads hikers up the coastal bluff toward Point Dume Nature Preserve. The trail is well-marked and easy to follow. Hikers are asked to stay on the marked trail in an effort to help preserve Point Dume's unique sand accumulation and the fragile cliffs.
Following the trail, you'll be treated to a mesmerizing view of the entire Santa Monica Bay, north Malibu Coast, and Santa Monica Mountains. Looking out to the ocean, you can even see the distant Catalina Island on a clear day!
The trail turns into a boardwalk as it rounds the bluff towards its summit. Looking down from some points along the boardwalk, you can see straight down to the rocky coves below. It's a steep drop, so be careful! The boardwalk leads to a small viewing platform where you can stop for a spell and take it all in.
At the trail's high point, you'll reach a memorial plaque with a brief history of Point Dume. Views of the ocean are even better up here! If you visit between December to mid-April, it's the perfect place to watch for California gray whales during their seasonal migration.
The Point Dume Cove Trail packs in a ton of coastal beauty in a short amount of time. Don't overlook this short, simple hike! For more information, visit the Point Dume State Beach website here .
Have you checked off this ocean hiking trail from your bucket list? The views from Point Dume are just incredible! Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.
The post The Magnificent Point Dume Cove Trail In Southern California That Will Lead You To A Hidden Overlook appeared first on Only In Your State .
Comments / 0