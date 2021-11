Kanye West and Drake battled it out at the tail end of the summer over first-week sales with the Toronto rapper ultimately coming out on top. However, it doesn't look like either one of them could compete with Adele's first album in five years, 30. According to Hits Daily Double, the UK singer is on pace to have one of the biggest first week since bundle packaging were eliminated towards album sales. 30 is currently on pace to move 800K to 850K in its first week, marking the first project since Taylor Swift's folklore in 2020 to do numbers in this range.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO