ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

French State Official's Residence Attacked During Protests in Martinique

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - The official residence of France's most senior representative on the Caribbean island of Martinique suffered an arson attack last night, said the local prosecutor's office, as protests against COVID-19 protocols continued to hit...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

France's Martinique Territory Imposes Curfew After Looting

PARIS (Reuters) -Authorities on the Caribbean island of Martinique ordered a curfew on Thursday after protesters looted shops and set up burning barricades as demonstrations against COVID-19 protocols spread across France's overseas' territories. Martinique and neighboring Guadeloupe have been hit by violent unrest over the last week after the government...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

3 protesters wounded by French soldiers in Burkina Faso

KAYA, Burkina Faso (AP) — Three protesters were injured by French soldiers in the town of Kaya in Burkina Faso Saturday during the third day of a civilian blockade against a French military convoy en route to Niger, several protesters said. Protesters are upset about the former colonial power’s involvement...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Martinique#Official Residence#Caribbean Island#Protest Riot#French#Reuters#Interior#Bfm Tv#Rmc#Agence France Presse
US News and World Report

French Military Convoy Blocked in Burkina Faso by Protesters

KAYA, Burkina Faso (Reuters) -A convoy of French troops in Burkina Faso was stopped en route to Niger on Friday by a human barricade of protesters opposed to France's involvement in a regional conflict with jihadists. Anger is rising in the former French colony over the inability of Burkinabe and...
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

France Takes Control of Some Martinique Fuel Stations Amid Protests

(Reuters) -French authorities on Wednesday said they were taking control of some fuel stations on the Caribbean island territory of Martinique due to concerns about fuel supplies following days of protests against measures to limit the spread of coronavirus. Residents angry over the management of the pandemic, and specifically over...
AGRICULTURE
caribbeantoday.com

Violence Erupts in the French Territories of Guadeloupe and Martinique

PARIS, France (Reuters)– French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday protests over COVID-19 restrictions in the French overseas region of Guadeloupe have created a “very explosive” situation. Macron was talking to journalists ahead of a meeting between the French prime minister and lawmakers from the Caribbean island scheduled later on...
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Protests
AFP

French minister in talks with unions on troubled Caribbean islands

France's minister for overseas territories left the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe Monday night at an impasse over ways to end more than a week of violent protests sparked by Covid-19 restrictions. Before departing for more talks in neighbouring Martinique, Sebastien Lecornu told reporters that the Guadeloupe negotiations had been deadlocked over the "obvious and indispensable" demand that the various unions condemn the violence. Discussions were not possible so long as the unions "do not want to condemn assassination attempts" against security forces, he said. Unrest in the former colonial outpost began with a protest over compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations for health workers, but quickly ballooned into a broader revolt over living conditions, and spread to next door Martinique.
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

France Ramps up Vaccine Booster Drive, Tightens Entry Rules

PARIS (Reuters) - France is stepping up its COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign and tightening entry rules for arrivals from outside the European Union in response to the spread of the Omicron variant, a government spokesman said on Wednesday. Gabriel Attal also said flights from countries in southern Africa, where the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Far-right pundit Zemmour to announce French presidency bid: entourage

French far-right pundit Eric Zemmour will announce he is running for president, a member of his entourage told AFP Monday, after recent polls showed his popularity falling after a turbulent few weeks. "A message to the French will be broadcast on our social networks" at around noon on Tuesday, before Zemmour goes on TF1 television, the source said. Several members of his inner circle started tweeting using the hashtag #Zemmourcandidat (Zemmour candidate). Intense campaigning had left little doubt over Zemmour's intention to stand in the 2022 elections and some polls had suggested he could make it to a second round against President Emmanuel Macron.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Explosion of WWII Bomb in Munich Injures 4, Disrupts Trains

BERLIN (AP) — A World War II bomb exploded at a construction site next to a busy railway line in Munich on Wednesday, injuring four people, one of them seriously, German authorities said. A column of smoke was seen rising from the site near the Donnersbergerbruecke station. The construction site...
EUROPE
froggyweb.com

UAE to sign major deals during French president’s visit – Emirati official

PARIS (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates and France will sign major contracts when President Emmanuel Macron visits Dubai on Dec. 3 , a senior Emirati official said on Tuesday, as the two close allies look to deepen economic and political ties. “I don’t want to spoil the Christmas present...
WORLD
UPI News

World War II bomb explodes near Munich train station

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- An aerial bomb from World War II exploded near a busy Munich train station on Wednesday, injuring multiple people, authorities said. At least one of the victims was seriously hurt. Police said there was no other immediate danger in the area. The explosion happened during drilling...
EUROPE
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy