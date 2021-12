This current-generation G30 BMW 5 Series is soon coming to an end. Since its debut in 2016, this 5 Series has been a great car. Not only has it been one of BMW’s best looking cars but it’s also been one of BMW’s best handling luxury sedans. However, its time here will soon be over and it’s set to be replaced with a new model and the next-gen car’s interior was just spotted in new spy photos. (We don’t own the photos but you can see them here)

HOME & GARDEN ・ 10 DAYS AGO