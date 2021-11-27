ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India's Tata Group plans $300 million unit to assemble semiconductors

By Raj Narayan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global microchip shortages have witnessed several companies join hands to share manufacturing facilities and ship this essential hardware to phone-makers and those assembling computing devices. Now we hear that one of India's large business houses plans to set up a semiconductor assembling unit in the country. According to...

financemagnates.com

India’s Minister Says There Are No Plans to Recognize Bitcoin as Currency

On Monday, Nirmala Sitharaman, the Indian Finance Minister, said that the government has no proposals to recognize Bitcoin (BTC) as a currency or legal tender. According to the Times of India, the Finance Minister pointed out that the officials also had no plans outlined to collect data on BTC transactions.
MARKETS
TechRadar

Neos Networks reaches 700 unbundled exchanges

Neos Networks has reached its target of unbundling 550 BT exchanges before the end of 2021, bringing its total fibre footprint across the UK to more than 34,000 kilometres. The company, which rebranded from SSE Enterprise Telecoms earlier this year, exclusively serves the enterprise market, delivering high-capacity connectivity directly to businesses, the public sector, and other service providers, including mobile operators.
BUSINESS
cryptopolitan.com

India’s ex-finance minister denies plan to ban private cryptocurrencies

Subash Garg says there was never a plan to ban private cryptocurrencies. Over the last few years, there have been moves in India to abolish crypto trading, as a few of the top echelons have noted the risks associated with them. Recently, the news went around the media citing the ban on all private cryptocurrencies by the country. If the news was right at that period, it could signal the end of all crypto activities, even though it had not been defined. However, a new update has been communicated as the ex-finance minister of India has said the previous bill had nothing to do with banning private cryptocurrencies.
MARKETS
Narendra Modi
TechRadar

Ather Energy ups the ante - ramps up its EV production with a new plant

As the demand for electric vehicles in the country is gradually increasing, Ather Energy – the company behind Ather 450 and 450X electric scooters - has ramped up its production capacity by more than a hundred per cent. The company has commissioned a new EV manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil...
BUSINESS
investing.com

India's Reliance denies report of bid for UK telco BT Group

(Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd said on Monday it does not intend to bid for British telecom company BT Group (LON:BT) Plc after a media report that the Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate was considering an offer. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance might make an unsolicited offer to buy into BT Group or...
BUSINESS
cryptopolitan.com

CoinDCX IPO: India’s first crypto unicorn plans to launch

India’s first crypto exchange CoinDCX says it has no ‘immediate plans’ to launch an Initial Public (IPO). According to their spokesperson, the exchange platform, however, hopes to go public one day. Indian crypto exchange platform CoinDCX says it has no immediate plans to launch an IPO. They also said that...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Moto G31 launched in India: Price, specifications and availability

While all the technology companies have been struggling with the global chipset shortage, smartphone maker Motorola has had different ideas. The Lenovo-backed smartphone maker has pleasantly surprised all of us by introducing a whole lot of devices throughout the year and there is no stopping yet. Latest to the addition...
CELL PHONES
#Tata Motors#Southern India#Semiconductor Industry#The Tata Group#Tejas Networks#Tcs#Air India#Tata Sons#Tata Power#Tatas
investing.com

From Auto to IT, Tata Now Forays into Semiconductor Business; All Details Here

Investing.com -- The Mumbai-based multinational conglomerate Tata Group is reportedly in talks with three Indian states to set up a semiconductor assembly and test unit, for which it would invest up to $300 million, paving the way for the conglomerate to foray into the high-tech manufacturing business. Market leader from...
BUSINESS
The Drum

Amazon, Asian Paints and Tata Tea emerge as most powerful ‘purpose’ brands in India

While the fundamentals of brand-building remain the same, in a post-pandemic world what has changed is the expectation that the brand will stand for something more – beyond its functional use. In India too, perceptions of a brand’s purpose and ability to ‘make people’s lives better’ have emerged as crucial to establishing the brand’s meaningful quotient and boosting prospects for its long-term growth.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

India’s Spinny valued at over $1.75 billion in $280 million funding

Spinny has raised more than $280 million in its Series E financing round, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The round, which is co-led by Tiger Global and Abu Dhabi Growth Fund, values Spinny at over $1.75 billion post-money, the source said. This is the third funding round...
ECONOMY
globalconstructionreview.com

Samsung finalises plan for $17bn Texas semiconductor factory

South Korean tech company Samsung has cemented plans to build a $17bn, 5 million sq m semiconductor factory in Taylor, Texas, about 25km from the company’s site in Austin. As reported in May, the facility will make semiconductors for use in four areas: mobile, 5G, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Citigroup to split Institutional Clients Group's ops, tech units

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) is planning to split the operations and technology functions of its unit, Institutional Clients Group, which contributed about 63% of the Wall Street bank's total third-quarter revenue. The reorganization plan for the unit that houses banking, markets, securities services among others was shared...
BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

Tata Power to set up 4 GW vertically integrated solar factory in India

Tata Power Solar, a unit of Indian conglomerate Tata Power, is set to close a deal with the Tamil Nadu government for the construction of a 4 GW vertically integrated solar cell and manufacturing unit in the state, according to local media outlet Times of India, which said the factory will likely be located in Gangaikondan, near Tirunelveli.
Benzinga

AmpliTech Group Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc.

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ: AMPG) is a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications. The company recently announced its entry into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets and operations of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc., a rapidly growing global specialty distributor of semiconductor components based in San Jose, California. Subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, the transaction is expected to close within fiscal year 2021. “Spectrum Semiconductors is a perfect fit for advancing AmpliTech’s strategic goals and delivering shareholder value,” AmpliTech CEO Fawad Maqbool said in the news release. “With Spectrum, we will add a well-managed, growing business with a long-term track record for high quality and excellent customer service and the ideal distribution platform for the launch of our MMIC chip solutions. This transaction will allow us to more than triple our current annual revenue run rate, while also being immediately accretive to our bottom line.”
BUSINESS
simpleflying.com

Tata Group To Merge AI Express With AirAsia India

Foundation bricks for a future Tata-owned single airline company are possibly being laid with news of a likely merger of AI Express and AirAsia India. The Tatas have begun working on the merger of the two low-cost carriers, which is being seen as the first significant step towards a future single airline entity under the Tata brand. Let’s find out more.
ECONOMY
moneyandmarkets.com

Ford Gets Into The Semiconductor Game, Plans To Produce Own Microchips

With supply shortages disrupting worldwide commerce, companies like Ford aren’t waiting around. While most tech companies are almost completely out of microchips and tech customers are struggling to get their hands on desired products, Ford is implementing a plan to make its own semiconductors. Computer chip shortages have negatively affected...
BUSINESS

