The Toronto Raptors' road trip is finally coming to a close Friday night with one final stop in Indiana to take on the Pacers at 8 p.m. ET. The Raptors have had the Pacers' number so far this season, knocking them off 118-110 in the first meeting of the season before eeking out a 97-94 victory two games later. Toronto has held its own against Domantas Sabonis so far this year, but the Pacers will once again be ready for the Raptors' aggressive superstar-stopping system.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO