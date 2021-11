If the first 18 games are any indication, the Montréal Canadiens ‘ season is already over. The towel’s been thrown in and fans are already looking ahead to what next season will bring. After everything that’s happened so far this season — Carey Price missing time to get help with his mental health, injuries to some of the key contributors on offence and defence, and a seemingly missing-in-action offence (just to name a few things that stand out) — it may be time to start focusing on the individual accomplishments of players rather than general team success.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO