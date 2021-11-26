CTLA-4 gene mutation and multiple sclerosis: A case report and literature review

Neurol Sci. 2021 Nov 17. doi: 10.1007/s10072-021-05750-w. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Prevalence of multiple sclerosis (MS) is increasing world-wide. Iran is not exception. As the prevalence reported differently in various provinces, we designed this systematic review and meta-analysis to estimate pooled prevalence of MS in Iran. METHODS: Two researchers...
Clin Transl Sci. 2021 Nov 19. doi: 10.1111/cts.13181. Online ahead of print. The majority of disease modifying therapies for multiple sclerosis (MS) reduce inflammation, but do no’t target remyelination. Development of remyelinating therapies will benefit from a method to quantify myelin kinetics in patients with MS. We labeled myelin in vivo with deuterium, and modeled kinetics of myelin breakdown products β-galactosylceramide (β-GalC) and N-Octadecanoyl-sulfatide (NO-Sulf). Five patients with MS received 120 ml 70% D2 O daily for 70 days and were compared with six healthy subjects who previously received the same procedure. Mass spectrometry and compartmental modeling were used to quantify the turnover rate of β-GalC and NO-Sulf in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). Turnover rate constants of the fractions of β-GalC and NO-Sulf with non-negligible turnover were 0.00186 and 0.00714, respectively, in both healthy subjects and patients with MS. The turnover half-life of β-GalC and NO-Sulf was calculated as 373 days and 96.5 days, respectively. The effect of MS on the NO-Sulf (49.4% lower fraction with non-negligible turnover) was more pronounced compared to the effect on β-GalC turnover (18.3% lower fraction with non-negligible turnover). Kinetics of myelin breakdown products in the CSF are different in patients with MS compared with healthy subjects. This may be caused by slower myelin production in these patients, by a higher level of degradation of a more stable component of myelin, or, most likely, by a combination of these two processes. Labeling myelin breakdown products is a useful method that can be used to quantify myelin turnover in patients with progressive MS and can therefore be used in proof-of-concept studies with remyelination therapies.
Brain Behav. 2021 Nov 18:e2405. doi: 10.1002/brb3.2405. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: An association has been found between the presence of lipid-specific oligoclonal IgM bands (LS-OCMB) in cerebrospinal fluid and a more severe clinical multiple sclerosis course. OBJECTIVE: To investigate lipid-specific oligoclonal IgM bands as a prognostic biomarker of cognitive...
Acta Neurol Scand. 2021 Nov 18. doi: 10.1111/ane.13553. Online ahead of print. The presence of a “central vein sign” (CVS) has been introduced as a biomarker for the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS) and shown to have the ability to accurately differentiate MS from other white matter diseases (MS mimics). Following the development of susceptibility-based magnetic resonance venography that allowed the in vivo detection of CVS, a standard CVS definition was established by introducing the “40% rule” that assesses the number of MS lesions with CVS as a fraction of the total number of lesions to differentiate MS lesions from other types of lesions. The “50% rule,” the “three-lesion criteria,” and the “six-lesion criteria” were later introduced and defined. Each of these rules had high levels of sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy in differentiating MS from other diseases, which has been recognized by the Magnetic Resonance Imaging in MS (MAGNIMS) group and the Consortium of MS Centers task force. The North American Imaging in Multiple Sclerosis Cooperative even provided statements and recommendations aiming to refine, standardize and evaluate the CVS in MS. Herein, we review the existing literature on CVS and evaluate its added value in the diagnosis of MS and usefulness in differentiating it from other vasculopathies. We also review the histopathology of CVS and identify available automated CVS assessment methods as well as define the role of vascular comorbidities in the diagnosis of MS.
Sci Rep. 2021 Nov 16;11(1):22357. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-01942-8. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a major demyelinating disease of the central nervous system; however, its exact mechanism is unknown. This study aimed to elucidate the profile of white blood cells (WBCs) in the acute phase of an MS attack. Sixty-four patients with MS at the time of diagnosis and 2492 age- and sex-adjusted healthy controls (HCs) were enrolled. Data regarding the blood cell counts were compared between the groups. The total WBC (p < 0.0001), monocyte (p < 0.0001), basophil (p = 0.0027), and neutrophil (p < 0.0001) counts were higher in the MS group than in the HC group, whereas the lymphocyte and eosinophil counts did not differ. Adjustments for the smoking status and body mass index yielded the same results. The total and differential WBC counts of the patients with MS did not correlate with the counts of T2 hyperintense brain lesions or the levels of neurological disturbance. In summary, patients with MS showed elevated counts of total WBCs, monocytes, basophils, and neutrophils at the time of diagnosis. However, the clinical relevance of these biomarkers in the context of the development and progression of MS remains unclear.
Neurol Res Pract. 2021 Nov 22;3(1):60. doi: 10.1186/s42466-021-00158-5. BACKGROUND: Patients with multiple sclerosis receiving ocrelizumab-treatment are in desperate need of a protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection. METHODS: In this study, Euroimmun semi-quantitative Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG for detection of humoral response and ELISpot assays for detection of SARS-CoV-2-specific T-cell-response were used in 10...
J Neurosci Res. 2021 Nov 19. doi: 10.1002/jnr.24986. Online ahead of print. Theory of mind (ToM) seems to be affected in multiple sclerosis (MS). MRI studies suggested a role of the amygdala in social cognitive performances. Therefore, we explored the role of the amygdala network in ToM using a multimodal MRI approach. In MS, patients with impaired ToM showed contradictory dysexecutive neuropsychological profile. Therefore, we compared neural networks involved in ToM and executive functions (EFs). Twenty patients with relapsing-remitting MS and 15 matched healthy controls were selected. ToM (Faux Pas test and mind stories) and EFs were assessed within and outside the scanner. All subjects underwent a battery of neuropsychological tests. Multimodal MRI with structural (diffusion imaging) and functional (resting-state and task-based) sequences was used to analyze the role and connections of the amygdala in ToM functioning. Cognitive and ToM performances were similar between patients and controls. Resting-state data revealed decreased connectivity of the left amygdala with frontal areas in patients compared to controls (p < 0.0001). During the task-based functional MRI, patients demonstrated increased connectivity between the amygdala and several cerebellar and left temporal regions (all p < 0.05). The microstructural alterations between the left amygdala and left temporal regions were associated with increased functional connectivity within the same pathway (r = 0.74; p < 0.01). No overlap was observed between functional networks involved in ToM and EFs. Our study demonstrates more connectivity recruitment between the amygdala and cerebellar and temporal regions in MS patients to reach preserved ToM performance. Microstructural abnormalities have been related to this compensatory network. Finally, different networks were involved in EFs and ToM.
Cureus. 2021 Oct 17;13(10):e18847. doi: 10.7759/cureus.18847. eCollection 2021 Oct. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is the most common disabling disease of the central nervous system (CNS) with a progressive neurodegenerative pattern. It is characterized by demyelination of white matter in CNS and apoptosis of oligodendrocytes. Tumor necrosis factor (TNF) alpha is a major cytokine in the pathogenesis of MS. However, the failure of TNF alpha inhibitors in preclinical and clinical trials disapproved of their use in MS patients. Nevertheless, failures and misses sometimes open avenues for new hits. In the later years, it was discovered that TNF signaling is mediated via two different receptors, TNFR1 and TNFR2, both of which have paradoxical effects. TNFR1 mediates demyelination and apoptosis, while TNFR2 promotes remyelination and neuroprotection. This explained the cause of the failure of non-selective TNF alpha-blockers in MS. It also enlightened researchers that repurposing the previously formulated non-selective TNF alpha-blockers using a receptor-selective approach could lead to discovering novel biologic agents with a broader spectrum of indications and better safety profiles. This review focuses on a novel premier TNFR1 blocker, atrosab, which has been tested in animal models of MS, experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), where it demonstrated a reduction in symptom severity. The early promise shown by atrosab in preclinical studies has given us hope to find another revolutionary drug for MS in the future. Clinical trials, which will finally decide whether this drug can be used as a better therapeutic agent for MS or not, are still going on, but currently, there is no approved evidence regarding efficacy of these agents in treating MS.
Acta Neurol Scand. 2021 Nov 24. doi: 10.1111/ane.13559. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To perform a meta-analysis of all-cause, cause-specific and gender-specific standardized mortality ratio and crude mortality rate for people with multiple sclerosis. We also examined the temporal trends in this data. METHODS: Medline, Cochrane Library and Scopus were...
Cells. 2021 Nov 6;10(11):3056. doi: 10.3390/cells10113056. Free light chains (FLC) are a promising biomarker to detect intrathecal inflammation in patients with inflammatory central nervous system (CNS) diseases, including multiple sclerosis (MS). The diagnostic use of this biomarker, in particular the kappa isoform of FLC (“KFLC”), has been investigated for more than 40 years. Based on an extensive literature review, we found that an agreement on the correct method for evaluating KFLC concentrations has not yet been reached. KFLC indices with varying cut-off values and blood-CSF-barrier (QAlbumin) related non-linear formulas for KFLC interpretation have been investigated in several studies. All approaches revealed high diagnostic sensitivity and specificity compared with the oligoclonal bands, which are considered the gold standard for the detection of intrathecally synthesized immunoglobulins. Measurement of KFLC is fully automated, rater-independent, and has been shown to be stable against most pre-analytic influencing factors. In conclusion, the determination of KFLC represents a promising diagnostic approach to show intrathecal inflammation in neuroinflammatory diseases. Multicenter studies are needed to show the diagnostic sensitivity and specificity of KFLC in MS by using the latest McDonald criteria and appropriate, as well as standardized, cut-off values for KFLC concentrations, preferably considering non-linear formulas such as Reiber’s diagram.
J Pers Med. 2021 Oct 28;11(11):1107. doi: 10.3390/jpm11111107. (1) Background: The evolution and predictors of cognitive impairment (CI) in multiple sclerosis (MS) are poorly understood. We aimed to define the temporal dynamics of cognition throughout the disease course and identify clinical and neuroimaging measures that predict CI. (2) Methods: This paper features a longitudinal study with 212 patients who underwent several cognitive examinations at different time points. Dynamics of cognition were assessed using mixed-effects linear spline models. Machine learning techniques were used to identify which baseline demographic, clinical, and neuroimaging measures best predicted CI. (3) Results: In the first 5 years of MS, we detected an increase in the z-scores of global cognition, verbal memory, and information processing speed, which was followed by a decline in global cognition and memory (p < 0.05) between years 5 and 15. From 15 to 30 years of disease onset, cognitive decline continued, affecting global cognition and verbal memory. The baseline measures that best predicted CI were education, disease severity, lesion burden, and hippocampus and anterior cingulate cortex volume. (4) Conclusions: In MS, cognition deteriorates 5 years after disease onset, declining steadily over the next 25 years and more markedly affecting verbal memory. Education, disease severity, lesion burden, and volume of limbic structures predict future CI and may be helpful when identifying at-risk patients.
The MHRA has granted marketing authorisation for diroximel fumarate as oral treatment for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. Vumerity (diroximel fumarate) is a next-generation oral fumarate treatment for adults with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). It is an oral fumarate with an improved chemical structure to dimethyl fumarate, and once in the body, it rapidly converts to monomethyl fumarate. It has established efficacy and well-characterised safety, building on Biogen’s leadership in MS oral therapies.
Neurol Sci. 2021 Nov 23. doi: 10.1007/s10072-021-05759-1. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To investigate in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients, the relationship between pain and religiosity and to determine whether distinct dimensions of religiosity were associated with quality of life. METHODS: MS patients during clinical follow-up filled out the visual analogue...
Neurol Neuroimmunol Neuroinflamm. 2021 Nov 23;9(1):e1115. doi: 10.1212/NXI.0000000000001115. Print 2022 Jan. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: To determine the frequency of hypogammaglobulinemia and infections in patients with multiple sclerosis (PwMS) receiving rituximab (RTX). METHODS: This prospective observational study included all consecutive PwMS receiving RTX at the university hospital of Marseille, France, between...
Discoveries (Craiova). 2021 Sep 28;9(3):e135. doi: 10.15190/d.2021.14. eCollection 2021 Jul-Sep. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a progressive and irreversible disease which affects the central nervous system (CNS) with still unknown etiology. Our study aimes to establish the homocysteine pattern that can predict the MS diseases progression and to identify a potential disease progression marker that can be easy to perform and non-invasive, in order to predict the diseases outcome. In order to achieve this goal, we included 10 adult RRMS subjects, 10 adult SPMS subjects and 10 age-matched healthy subjects. The homocysteine plasma level was measured using automated latex enhanced immunoassay and the cobalamin and folate measurements were performed using automated chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA). HCR was calculated by dividing the homocysteine plasma level by cobalamin plasma level. We found that the homocysteine level in plasma of both RRMS patients and SPMS group are significantly increased compared with the control group. There is a significantly higher concentration of homocysteine in SPMS group compared with the RRMS group. In addition, the HCR is significantly increased in SPMS compared with the RRMS group and is a very good index of disease severity.
Rev Environ Health. 2021 Jan 4;36(4):535-544. doi: 10.1515/reveh-2020-0079. Print 2021 Dec 20. OBJECTIVES: Some studies have shown that environmental risk factors, including air pollution, might be related to the incidence or recurrence of multiple sclerosis (MS). This systematic review was conducted to investigate the relation between air pollution and MS.
Eur J Transl Myol. 2021 Nov 24. doi: 10.4081/ejtm.2022.10169. Online ahead of print. A natural compound of marine herbal origin has been used in Persian Traditional Medicine to relieve some symptoms of multiple sclerosis. The present study investigated the anti-inflammatory effects of a patented extracts of the traditional receipt (MS14). In this preliminary experiment, we used seven groups of six rats: the control group received vehicle, the two positive control groups were treated with either sodium salicylate (300 mg/kg) intraperitoneal (i.p.) or methyl prednisolon (MPN 10 mg/kg) i.p., while the test groups were treated with a solution centrifuged MS14 (SANT 100 mg/kg) and suspension of MS14 (SUSP 100, 150, 300 mg/kg) i.p. After thirty minutes, paw volume was measured by plethysmometer and immediately formalin solution was injected subcutaneously into the hind paw and after an hour, inflamed paw volume was measured. In days 2-8, the inflamed paw volume was measured and immediately drugs were injected i.p. The anti-inflammatory effect of MPN was significant only on days 5 and 6. The anti-inflammatory effect of SS was significant only on the 6th day, while the anti-inflammatory effect of SANT MS14 (100 mg/kg) was also significant only on the 6th day. SUSP MS14 (150 mg/kg) significantly reduced edema from second to 6th day. Intra-peritoneal injection of SUSP MS14 with 300 mg/kg was toxic, so excluded from the study. This research indicates that the MS14 possesses an anti-inflammatory effect after intra-peritoneal administration. Comparative anti-inflammatory effects of MS14 with Glucocorticoids in this study, may justify a possible mechanism for its action in multiple sclerosis, if further studies will provid strong statistically confirmatory effects in animals and safety human trials.
Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Nov 23;7(4):20552173211053939. doi: 10.1177/20552173211053939. eCollection 2021 Oct. BACKGROUND: The association between multiple sclerosis and malignancy is controversial and a current appraisal is needed. OBJECTIVE: To determine the incidence of malignancy in patients with multiple sclerosis compared with the general population and in relation...
Ther Adv Neurol Disord. 2021 Nov 22;14:17562864211054956. doi: 10.1177/17562864211054956. eCollection 2021. OBJECTIVES: Multiple sclerosis (MS) and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders (NMOSD) predominantly affect women of reproductive age. During the last few decades many disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) have been approved. It is therefore important to provide epidemiological structures for the collection of safety information on exposed pregnancies. Data on disease activity after withdrawal of DMTs are in high demand especially as severe relapses have been described after ceasing highly effective DMTs. Although breastfeeding is recommended, it is still unclear if the early reintroduction, especially of highly effective DMTs, has a beneficial effect on postpartum relapse risk or a combination of both, however safety data are lacking.
