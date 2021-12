In the summer of 2023, LeBron James will be set to be a free agent. At that time, LeBron will be 38 years old. While in most cases, this would cause for a player to retire, this is LeBron James we are talking about. If Tom Brady can keep playing until he is in his mid-40s in the NFL, there is plenty of reason to believe that LeBron will play at least another four years. There’s also an added layer when you calculate the optics of LeBron’s son Bronny.

